2017 Inauguration Performers: Who Is Performing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration?

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Inauguration Day 2017.

Inauguration Day 2017 marks the conclusion of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition into the White House. It also marks the end of the committee’s search for performers for Inauguration 2017.

Which performers will appear during Donald Trump’s inauguration has been a pretty hot topic since Election Day in November. Per USA Today, a number of performers publicly declared they would not perform for Trump’s inauguration and other performers received backlash for even considering it. Thus far, announcing the 2017 Inauguration Day performers has been pretty sporadic as some have even backed out after initially agreeing to perform.

So, who are the 2017 Inauguration Day performers and when are they performing? Keep reading to find out.

When do performers entertain during the inauguration?

While Friday is technically Inauguration Day, festivities take place from Thursday through Sunday in Washington, D.C. Naturally, not all of the festivities include performers and entertainment. The official events for the inauguration weekend include the following:

Thursday

Wreath-laying ceremony

Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration

Friday

Inaugural swearing-in ceremony

Inaugural Parade

Inaugural Balls

Saturday

National Prayer Service

Performers are scheduled to entertain during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, the Inaugural Balls, and the swearing-in ceremony.

What exactly is the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration?

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration is a concert that will take place on Thursday evening. The concert is free and takes place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The concert will feature a number of celebrity performers as well as a few remarks from Donald Trump. The concert will also feature fireworks and military bands. For anyone who cannot make it, the concert will be available via live broadcast.

While the official inauguration website claims the concert will be “produced and directed by Emmy Award winners and nominees,” it is unclear exactly who those winners and nominees are. USA Today attempted to reach out for a comment on who would be producing and directing the event, but the committee did not clarify.

Who is performing during the Welcome Celebration?

Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, DJ RaviDrum, and The Frontmen of Country featuring Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, and Richie McDonald, have all been announced as official performers by the committee for the 2017 Inauguration.

Elaine Schock, Toby Keith’s publicist, issued a statement defending Keith’s decision to perform in the 2017 inauguration.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military.”

Toby Keith has previously performed in George W. Bush and Barack Obama inaugurations as well.

A statement from actor Jon Voight’s publicist confirmed the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them would be attending the 2017 inauguration of Donald Trump, but would not be entertaining. This statement came after a lot of social media users started buzzing about what the actor could possibly do to perform during the inauguration.

Which performers are entertaining during the swearing-in ceremony?

A 16-year-old classical and pop singer named Jackie Evancho is scheduled to sing the National Anthem during the swearing-in ceremony. As you may recall, Jackie Evancho got second place on American’s Got Talent back in 2010 and also sung for President Barack Obama.

The Missouri State University Chorale, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the United States Marine Band are also scheduled to perform during the 2017 swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump.

It is also not uncommon for the swearing-in ceremony to include the reading a poem, but the official website does not include a poem reading in the listing. It does, however, include several religious leaders who will be “offering readings” during the ceremony.

Who will perform during the balls?

During Inauguration Day weekend, it is not uncommon for there to be tons of unofficial balls in addition to the official balls. There, however, are only a few Donald Trump will attend including Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball.

Tim Rushlow and his Big Band will perform while Donald Trump and his wife have their first dance during the Liberty and Freedom Balls. Other performers who are confirmed for the 2017 official Inauguration balls include Sam Moore, Silhouettes, The Rockettes, Pelican 212, The Piano Guys, Circus 1903, Cache Olson, Lexi Walker, and Erin Boheme.

Tony Orlando and Josh Weathers are scheduled to perform during the Armed Services Ball.

Which performers declined an invitation to perform?

There were many artists who declined invites to be 2017 Inauguration Day performers. A few of the artists on this list includes Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Church, and DJ Moby.

There were even a few artists who initially agreed to be one of the performers only to back out after receiving backlash from fans. This list includes Jennifer Holliday and Bruce Springsteen cover band The B Street Band. Instead of the entire group declining to perform, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir resigned. MSG Entertainment – the owner of Rockettes – publicly stated that each individual singer of the group had the right to choose whether or not to perform. This statement came after one of the members of the group expressed concern for being an Inauguration Day performer via social media.

Will you be watching Donald Trump’s inauguration? Are you surprised at the list of performers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found below!

