Amber Rose And Val Chmerkovskiy Share Intense Kiss In Newest Photo

Sparks are flying for Amber Rose and her new man, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy!

Rose shared a sweet moment with her Instagram fans on Wednesday as the couple puckered up for a photo. The 33-year-old model posed for an intense kiss with boyfriend Val as the two spend time in New York. As always, Amber’s full cleavage is on display in the steamy photo as she and Val get cozy. Of course, she also looks flawless in the picture as Chmerkovskiy lovingly puts his hand on the back of her neck to pull her close.

Having been posted less than 24 hours ago, Rose’s romantic photo has already received a whopping 205,000 likes from her followers who seem to approve of the new relationship.

NYC nights ✨???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Instagram users also left plenty of comments on Amber’s post as their shared their opinions on her relationship with Val. Most users seem to love seeing Rose so happy and in a healthy relationship. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that both Amber and Val are attractive people.

“I think they’re so damn hot together” “I know they are so cute”

Other fans simply stated they love Amber and Val as a couple.

“I love them together!”

Us Weekly also reported on the photo as the site states Rose and Chmerkovskiy lean in for a passionate PDA session while in New York City.

“And the PDA continues! Amber Rose keeps cozying up with Val Chmerkovskiy in NYC — and she has the photo to prove it.”

The article goes on to discuss how the celeb couple first started their public relationship just one month ago as they haven’t been shy about sharing affectionate photos online.

“Rose and the Dancing With the Stars hunk haven’t been shy about showing their affection. They first fueled romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah on December 9. Since then, they’ve posted pics of each other on social media.”

And it seems Rose loves showing off her new beau to her fans as she also posted a PDA-filled photo two weeks ago. In it, Amber is seen getting close to Val as he holds her face and goes in for an intense kiss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO3ZHSLj9Ro/

Once again, Instagram users showered Rose with compliments as they told her how happy they are to see her and Val together.

“This is one hot couple!@amberrose so happy for you!”

Entertainment Tonight also covered the latest photo from the duo as the site described what Amber and Val’s week has been like in the Big Apple.

“The intimate pic was posted a day after the couple were spotted sharing a smooch at Monday’s New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. “Jumbotron vibes with my boo,” Chmerkovskiy captioned a video of the moment.”

Rose also shared a video clip of their jumbotron moment as Val leaned in and kissed her cheek. She captioned it “why is he so cute tho” as the video post received over 1.4 million views.

Why is he so cute tho ❤ A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Entertainment Tonight also quoted spectators at the game as saying Amber and her new man seemed really cute together.

“They were really cute,” an onlooker told ET of the couple’s courtside date.

“They look like they have a lot of fun together!”

The site goes on to mention how “coy” Val and Amber were before going public with their relationship as they dodged rumors of a romance.

“The two played coy about their relationship at first. When speaking to ET in October, Chmerkovskiy responded to fans saying he looked cute with Rose, boasting, “I’d make a cute couple with a lot of people, you know what I’m sayin’?”

However, it seems both Amber and Val have changed their tune as they continue to share affectionate posts and flaunt their PDA sessions.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]