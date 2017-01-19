Lee Min Ho And Suzy Bae Wedding Not Happening This Year, K-Pop Star Victim of Sexual Harassment?

Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae announced back in March 2015 that they are officially dating. Although the two mega stars tried their best to keep their dating life very private, rumors about their relationship has swirled around them non-stop.

Fans have speculated for quite some time that the couple are getting married really soon, However, according to a report by the Yibada, Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae won’t be tying the knot anytime soon.

#leeminho#suzy#minzy#missa#baesuzy #minzycouple #Лиминхо#Сюзи#jypentertainment #leeminhosuzybae #leeminhosuzy A photo posted by @_k_pop__rus_couple on Dec 30, 2015 at 9:35am PST

It seems like the couple has been occupied by a lot of things recently. The actor will be enlisting for South Korea’s mandatory military service and will be gone for quite some time. Moreover, Lee Min Ho who stars in the hit Korean Drama Legend of the Blue Sea has been busy with his reunion with Park Shin Hye. The two big stars will star in the K-drama sequel City Hunter 2.

Lee Min Ho will be reprising his role as Lee Yong Sung while Park Shin Hye is said to be playing the role of his new leading lady. The two stars were rumored to have been dating during their time together as co-stars in the Korean TV drama The Heirs. But it turns out, Park Shin Hye was actually dating Lee Jong Suk.

Although many fans really wanted his girlfriend Suzy Bae to play the role as his new leading lady, it turns out, Suzy Bae is also busy with other things and her agency, JYP is already lining her up for mega stardom.

JYP Entertainment mentioned that the former miss A member is their second biggest cash cow in their agency, the first one being 2PM, so they know that Suzy Bae should really pursue a solo singing career. Her first solo track titled “Yes? No?” is slated to be released on January 24, 2017 and it really has a lot of buzz from her fans.

Apart from her solo singing career, Suzy Bae is also busy with endorsements, and TV projects. She will star with Lee Jong Suk in the Korean drama While You Were Asleep this year and that a new reality show titled Off the Record, Suzy just made its controversial debut.

#leeminho#suzy#minzy#missa#baesuzy #minzycouple #Лиминхо#Сюзи#jypentertainment #leeminhosuzybae #leeminhosuzy A photo posted by @_k_pop__rus_couple on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

Netizens were quick to point out that Suzy Bae was sexually harassed during the episode. According to an article by The International Business Times, the show’s producer was accused of harassing Suzy Bae during the show when he asked her indecent questions.

During the episode, the producer and Suzy were enjoying a drink together. He suddenly asked Suzy Bae to show him the photos on her phone. It was evident that the star was caught off guard with what he said but she hesitantly agreed.

Before showing her phone, she browsed through it to check if there is anything weird that he might see. The producer then asked her.

“I’m sure you don’t have anything lewd, or anything.”

Suzy Bae then replied.

“There’s nothing lewd. Just a lot of sweet photos.”

Most viewers did not really mind what happened, however, there are quite a number of netizens who think otherwise. They accused the producer of sexual harassment for implanting to the viewer’s mind that Suzy Bae might have some obscene photos of her on her phone.

The accusations thrown at the producer were quickly acknowledged and an official statement about the incident was released.

“You felt that way… It wasn’t anything like that, and there were a lot of things talked about during the filming, I think it was edited like that because we wanted to work with Suzy’s comments as she was looking through her phone!”

The controversial debut of the show Off the Record, Suzy will probably not put many fans off watching the show. After all, it will give the public a chance to get a glimpse of her very private life and know more about her relationship with Lee Min Ho.

As for the wedding, the two really seems too busy with their individual careers. But the two seems to be doing really well and has recently taken a trip together in London and Paris. JYP Entertainment was even very happy to report that the two are seeing each other with positive feelings.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]