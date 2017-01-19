Johnny Depp Bows To Fans In Emotional People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

There’s no denying Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both been through a tremendous ordeal in attempting to separate from one another and come to terms through divorce. Throughout that process, both Depp and Heard have had the support of friends, family, and fans. For Johnny, the faith and support of millions of fans has not gone unnoticed, as was proven when the Pirates of the Caribbean star made a rare red carpet appearance to accept his People’s Choice Award. While it might have seemed that fan support had gone largely unnoticed by Mr. Depp, through the stressful weeks leading up to his divorce settlement, an emotional speech proved otherwise.

Johnny Depp Acknowledges Fans As He Accepts His People’s Choice Award

Previously, Johnny Depp has been clear that he doesn’t much care for the fame that goes along with acting and, for that reason, rarely attends awards banquets and similar red carpet events. All of that makes Depp’s appearance at this year’s People’s Choice Awards that much more special and memorable. As US Weekly shares, Depp made a point to reveal that he only attended the awards show, because he wanted to acknowledge his fans and thank them for standing by his side, throughout the oftentimes ugly divorce battle with Amber Heard.

“I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only — I love you, too, kid, thanks. I came here for you, the people who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you,” Depp said. “You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight. So I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it.”

While he doesn’t mention his recent troubles specifically, it seems clear that Johnny has been touched by the millions who have continued to stand by his side, even as accusations from Heard seemed to tarnish his Hollywood appeal.

During the divorce proceedings, Amber alleged that Depp had physically and emotionally abused her throughout the course of their 15-month marriage. After months of vicious legal battles, a Los Angeles County judge settled the divorce on Friday, January 13.

While the $7 million settlement to be paid to Amber Heard has been big news, Johnny Depp hasn’t walked away empty handed. Johnny keeps all of his real estate holdings, which includes his L.A. home, as well as properties in Kentucky, France, and the Bahamas. Also remaining in Depp’s possession will be 42 vehicles, ranging from cars and trucks to motorcycles and boats.

Amber Heard has pledged to donate her entire $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

Labyrinth Sends Johnny Depp Back To Work

Court battles have largely occupied Johnny’s time in recent months, but, as his divorce from Amber Heard reaches its conclusion, People reports that Depp has thrown himself back into his work with a new film. Already beginning a shooting schedule, Johnny, who often accomplishes astonishing transformations for his films, has become a new character for a new crime thriller, Labyrinth.

The film focuses on the investigation launched, following the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG. To judge by a set still, which shows Depp dressed in a light blue shirt, dark blue tie, and covered by a Kevlar vest with a badge hanging from a chain, Johnny is to play an officer or detective involved in the investigation.

Forest Whitaker (Arrival, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) plays a journalist who teams up with Depp in Labyrinth. Together, Depp and Whitaker become embroiled in perilous plot that ultimately pits them against the L.A.P.D.

Labyrinth also casts Toby Huss, Neil Brown, Jr., and Dayton Callie and is set for a 2017 theatrical release.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]