‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers: Sheldon, Amy Kiss In Front Of Leonard, Penny [Videos]

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 is returning to CBS this Thursday after a mini-break. The new episode, Episode 13 titled “The Romance Recalibration,” will see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) acting out of character as a couple, allowing their hormones to get better of them. In one of the photos released for The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 13, they can be seen passionately kissing each other in front of Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

The most socially awkward couple on the series Sheldon and Amy have never indulged in public display of affection until now. This week’s episode, however, is going to change that. Episode 13 is likely to be peppered with the couple’s romantic moments, according to spoilers leaked online by fans who were present during the taping of “The Romance Recalibration.”

Leonard and Penny’s relationship, meanwhile, has got stuck in a “romantic rut” on The Big Bang Theory Season 10, CBS’ press release reveals.

Penny and Leonard start rubbing each other the wrong way; meanwhile, Amy and Sheldon can’t help but flaunt their passion for each other, much to the grumpy married couple’s dismay.

Sneak peeks dropped for Episode 13 of The Big Bang Theory Season 10 provide some clues to why Leonard and Penny are fighting. Penny has started to feel that Leonard is taking her for granted. In one of the clips, which features the girls’ night at Amy’s new and Penny’s old apartment, Penny is seen asking Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) whether it is normal for a husband to stop caring. She also lists the things that Leonard used to do, implying that he no longer does them.

Leaonard used to do these things like bring me flowers and wear pants.

Amy and Sheldon’s relationship, on the other hand, has started to change for better. The former reveals in the sneak peek that her boyfriend now takes an interest in her life, making her feel that she has a real boyfriend.

And in another sneak peek, Penny is seen telling Leonard that she feels that he has been taking her for granted, adding that since they got married, he has stopped trying to making their relationship work. Leonard looks surprised hearing that, calling her accusations “ridiculous.” He counters that it is him who has made all the efforts in their relationship since day one.

Penny, according to another clip, was planning to take Leonard with her to the spa on the weekend. After the fight, she is seen informing him that she will be taking Amy with her instead. And Leonard walks away, saying go ahead, without making any effort to change her mind.

Guess whose help Leonard seeks to get romance back in their relationship? Sheldon. He becomes his love guru. And in the promo for the episode, Leonard and Penny can be seen asking Sheldon to draft a relationship agreement for them.

Please [Sheldon] help us make a relationship agreement.

The second storyline of the episode deals with Howard’s (Simon Helberg) newest baby-related predicament. He and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will be seen coming up with a plan to stop the floor in Halley’s nursery from squeaking.

Raj and Howard combine brain power to come up with a solution for the squeaky floor in baby Halley’s nursery, much to Bernadette’s dismay.

The future of The Big Bang Theory may still be up in the air, but the hit comedy series continues to win trophies at award shows. At the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18, The Big Bang Theory bagged the Favorite Network TV Comedy for the fifth year in a row, while Jim Parsons once again took home the Favorite Comedic TV Actor trophy.

Watch here the promo and the sneak peeks for The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 13.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 13, titled The Romance Recalibration,” airs on Thursday, January 19 on CBS.

