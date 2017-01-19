‘Vikings’ Season 4 Episode 19 Preview: Will Kattegat Fall? [Spoilers]

Episode 18 of Vikings saw the Great Heathen Army seek revenge for the death of Ragnar Lothbrok. However, Episode 19 promises even more on the battlefront.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 19 (entitled “On The Eve”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

According to the History Channel’s schedule, Episode 19 of Vikings will be titled “On The Eve.” They list the synopsis for this episode as follows.

“The Viking army causes panic in the English countryside as King Ecbert and Aethelwulf plan the defense of the realm.”

This synopsis does not reveal a lot about Episode 19 of Vikings, but it does let viewers know it is likely the Great Heathen Army are not done with their biggest raid on England yet. Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) did point out to his father, King Ecbert (Linus Roache), in Episode 18 of Vikings that Ragnar’s sons would be after them too. This synopsis indicates Aethelwulf was probably right in that assumption. And, if the Episode 20 synopsis is correct, it would seem viewers might have an epic battle to look forward to in the Season 4 finale of Vikings.

Zap2it has a program schedule that lists details for the Season 4 finale of Vikings. According to them, Episode 20, is titled, “The Reckoning.” You can view the synopsis for Episode 20 below.

“Prince Aethelwulf finds himself subject to the Vikings’ battle master plan; Ecbert remains behind with a plan of his own.”

The sneak peek trailer for Episode 19 of Vikings released on Carter Matt also backs this up. You can view the trailer for Episode 19 of Vikings Season 4 below.

Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and his fellow Vikings appear to be traveling further into England along the river system and this is what is causing the “panic in the English countryside,” mentioned in the synopsis. In Episode 18, Aethelwulf was convinced Wessex would be targeted by the Great Heathen Army. However, in Episode 19 of Vikings, it seems he will suffer some sort of conflict, as his father tells him, “This is the time of war. This is the time to hate.”

Perhaps, more unsettling is the fact Kattegat is under attack in Episode 19 of Vikings Season 4. The trailer opens with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in her battle gear as she fight an unknown onslaught. Considering Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) and Egil (Charlie Kelly) have been discussing whether they would be able to break through Kattegat’s new defenses in previous episodes of Vikings, it is no surprise when Egil turns up in the midst of the attack.

While Egil seems determined to side with Harald Finehair and bring down Kattegat for him, Harald probably needs to watch his back in regard to Egil if the history books are any indication. If Egil is the same one from the Viking sagas, Harald might find himself at loggerheads with Egil at some point. Egill Skallagrimsson appears in Egil’s Saga and his father, Skalla-Grimr Kveldulfsson, was known to be an enemy of King Harald Finehair of Norway.

Kattegat will likely be attacked on two fronts in Episode 19 of Vikings Season 4. Lagertha is shown defending Kattegat from attack on one side. As she in on top of a bridge, she notices a new attack, of which she notifies Astrid (Josefin Asplund). So, will Kattegat fall in the next episode of Vikings? Only by tuning into Episode 19 will reveal the answer.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 19 on Wednesday, January 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

