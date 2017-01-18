Bill O’Reilly Talks About Donald Trump And Executive Actions

Bill O’Reilly was in a more laid back mood on Wednesday evening on The O’Reilly Factor but still had a lot on his mind. His main Talking Points Memo segment was on Donald Trump and what he will immediately do when taking office.

“As you know, Donald Trump has promised to sign a number of executive actions immediately after taking office on Friday. Some of those actions may overturn things President Obama did,” O’Reilly said in his introduction and then added that some of those things include withdrawing from The Trans-Pacific Partnership, canceling restrictions on the coal industry and doing something about the issue of immigration and border control.

“Donald Trump is going to do something on the southern border. We’re not exactly sure what,” O’Reilly continued, adding that Trump will also get specific about ObamaCare and possibly suspend some government mandates by executive order.

O’Reilly mentioned that back in 2009, Barack Obama issued an executive order to close down Guantanamo Bay, even though it’s still open — he used this as an example of how executive actions are not always set in stone; they could be revoked, modified, or expanded.

Still, O’Reilly concluded that Trump will shake up Washington, and if all this happens next week, all hell will break loose. According to Business Insider, Donald Trump may sign four to five executive actions on his first day in office.

“President-elect Donald Trump may take four or five executive actions on Friday, the day he is sworn into office, spokesman Sean Spicer said.”

The article quotes Spicer saying, “He’s got a few of them probably in the area of four or five that we’re looking at for Friday. Then there are some other ones that I expect him to sign with respect to a couple of issues that have been high on his priority list.”

Bill O’Reilly then had Fox News correspondent James Rosen on to talk about the executive orders. Rosen noted that on Friday, after Trump has taken oath, he will have some time to sign a number of executive orders before he joins the inaugural activities. Rosen believes that the orders will be logistical ones.

“Mr. Trump told us that the big signings will probably take place Monday after the inaugural weekend,” Rosen continued, adding that there had been debate among his advisers whether to “shock and awe” or just let things slowly drip one at a time when it comes to executive actions.

Rosen said that, eventually, Trump was convinced to do let things “drip.” One of the reasons is that a number of Donald Trump’s cabinet positions are still up for confirmation and that some of these executive orders could hurt those confirmations. O’Reilly understood where Rosen was coming from, but also said he believes that Trump is going to have to do something immediately about the border.

Rosen indicated that he is sure that Trump will do something next week in regards to executive action concerning the border. However, Rosen also notes that there is only so much Trump can do with executive actions; he will need Congress to really act on his wishes. With a Republican-led House and Senate, Trump shouldn’t have many problems.

In regards to immigration, Trump is able to change the allocation of border patrol members and even restrict which countries are allowed to send immigrants to the United States. Some are afraid that Trump will round many illegal immigrants up, send them back, and break apart families. However, most believe while Trump will keep his promise to deter illegal immigration, he isn’t going to pack up millions of people and send them back to their home countries.

Do you think Donald Trump will override his power in terms of executive actions — something many people accused Obama of doing? Is it possible Trump will take a more balanced approach?

