Christina And Tarek El Moussa Hire Separate Publicists, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Allegedly Headed For Rocky Divorce

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are officially heading for divorce after what appears to be a separation period of approximately seven months. While it appeared things would remain amicable between the pair, that is reportedly no longer the case. The El Moussas have been branded as a couple, something Christina has allegedly been worried about. She is attempting to keep her career going, likely hoping for a solo show from the HGTV network. As things move forward with the dissolution of marriage, their entire world is being rocked.

Because Christina and Tarek El Moussa have always worked together, they have shared the same publicist. According to In Touch Weekly, Christina and Tarek have now retained separate publicists and are acting as individuals instead of a couple. This is something that fans have been waiting for, though they had hoped it would not come to this. The El Moussas are still filming Flip or Flop for the HGTV network, at least for a few more shows. Their contract is set to expire soon and once their obligations are met, they are free to move on. Initially, it was thought that Flip or Flop would be given another season, but after the joint statement was released about the separation, the show was essentially canceled.

A little paint action. #fliporflop ???? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

The situation between Christina and Tarek El Moussa is going to get worse before it gets better. They are still going to have to work out the logistics of their businesses, spousal support, and custody of their two children. There has been some chatter about Tarek asking Christina to pay him spousal support when he filed for divorce, but he didn’t ask for sole custody of the children. Speculation is he is asking her to pay him because she is the reason their marriage crumbled. Rumors circulated that he had allegedly found inappropriate texts on her cell phone, which is allegedly what led to the split. The texts were reportedly from Gary Anderson, who is Christina’s current boyfriend and the family’s contractor.

With Flip or Flop just weeks away from ending, Christina and Tarek El Moussa have to figure out what is next for them. It is clear they no longer wish to work together, which means everything has to be separated. Fans think that Christina will remain on television in some capacity and Tarek may stick to flipping houses in the regular world. They both have options, but they need new branding which is likely why they have hired separate publicists.

Enjoying an evening with @trend.group in the Big Apple tonight – excited for our new Diamond Collection launching in a few weeks! #trendgroup #fliporflop A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT

Christina El Moussa has not yet responded to the divorce filing, which is something fans are waiting to see. The allegations that she was stepping out on Tarek have been brought up over and over again, but she has not confirmed or denied that was the case. Just recently, Christina stepped out with Gary Anderson and confirmed their relationship after months of speculation. Currently, Tarek is single but he did have a month-long fling with the nanny. He fired her before getting into the relationship but after dating for a few weeks, he ended up dumping Alyssa Logan.

As the Christina and Tarek El Moussa divorce proceedings get underway, there will likely be more information leaked about why their marriage failed and what their plans for the future are. Both have been very good about keeping their children out of the mess and acting united in front of them, which fans hope will remain. Despite alleged attempts from HGTV to keep the couple together for the show, it just wasn’t able to happen. Christina and Tarek El Moussa will be going their separate ways, but not without a battle in divorce court.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]