‘Amazing Race’ 29 Full Locations Guide: From Panama To Seoul, And Everything In Between

The Amazing Race 29 is arguably one of the most anticipated TV shows this year. After being shunned its usual release date in the latter half of 2016, the fast-paced reality series got its fans worried that the whole franchise might be canceled. Fortunately, CBS, the network airing the hit TV show, eventually announced that The Amazing Race Season 29 would begin its run starting April 21, at 8 p.m. EST in a special two-hour premiere.

While details of The Amazing Race 29 have not been revealed by CBS, eagle-eyed fans from Reality Fan Forum have managed to trace TAR 29’s locations as they traversed around the globe, and from what could be determined from fan sightings, it appears that The Amazing Race 29 would once more be going to places both exotic and unique. Despite the lack of official word from the network, here is what could very well be The Amazing Race Season 29’s official route.

It has already been revealed in a previous Inquisitr report that The Amazing Race 29 would begin in Los Angeles. Due to TAR 29’s unique schoolyard pick system, the 22 individual racers would be participating in a pre-race event that would take them across downtown LA. According to fan sightings, the start line of The Amazing Race 29 would be Grand Hope Park, in Los Angeles. After the pre-race event, which TV series-themed website Carter Matt reported would most likely be aired in the first half of the two-hour April 21 premiere, the racers were spotted in flights going to Panama City, Panama.

Panama appears to be Leg 2 of The Amazing Race Season 29, with sightings of the racers being reported by fans from Panama City and Gamboa. After Panama, the racers appear to have been tasked to travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where TAR 29’s first Pit Stop would be located. Leg 3 of The Amazing Race would be set in Brazil, with the racers traveling from Sao Paulo to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Leg 4 of The Amazing Race would feature the racers traveling through Zanzibar, Tanzania, where the race’s second Pit Stop would be waiting for them. After Tanzania, the participants of The Amazing Race were spotted by Reality Fan Forum members flying out of the country and traveling to Ålesund, Norway for the race’s fifth Leg. Leg 5 appears to have been held in the Norwegian town of Ålesund, where the racers would face yet another Pit Stop in Fjellstua Aksla, a popular restaurant in the area.

Leg 6 of The Amazing Race Season 29 would see the racers traveling from Norway to Lake Como, Italy, where yet another Pit Stop was spotted outside Villa Sola Cabiati, the historic home of Dukes of Serbelloni. After this, Leg 7 of TAR 29 would see the racers travel from Lake Como to Venice, Italy. The race’s participants would face yet another Pit Stop in this leg, which would be held in Campo San Vio.

Leg 8 of The Amazing Race 29 would feature the racers traveling from Venice, Italy to Athens, Greece. A Pit Stop at the Areopagus, a popular landmark northwest of the Acropolis would wrap up the race’s European leg. Leg 9 of TAR 29 would have the racers fly from Athens, Greece to Hanoi, Vietnam, where they would face the race’s third to the last Pit Stop in Công viên Thống Nhất, a popular park in the Vietnamese capital.

Leg 10 of The Amazing Race Season 29 would see the participants traveling from Hanoi to Ninh Binh Province, Vietnam. A Pit Stop has been spotted by Reality Fan Forum members in the area, though its specific location could not be determined. Leg 11 of TAR 29 would feature the racers flying from Ninh Binh to Seoul, South Korea, for the race’s second to the last leg. A Pit Stop in the South Korean capital has also been spotted, but just like the Leg 11 Pit Stop, its specific location has not been found by fans.

Leg 12, the final stage of The Amazing Race Season 29 would have the racers fly from Seoul back to the United states. The remaining participants of the race would then travel to Chicagoland Speedway, Millennium Park, Wrigleyville Dogs, and Wrigley Field for the last stops of the race, where the Finish Line, which would be in Milton Olive Park, would be set.

Considering the route of The Amazing Race Season 29, it appears that the fast-paced reality TV show would feature yet more exotic and historic locations during its run. From Panama to the challenging streets of Vietnam, it seems like The Amazing Race 29 would be, just like its predecessors, one memorable ride from start to finish.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]