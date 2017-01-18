Billie Lourd Visits Mexico, Says Carrie Fisher’s Voice ‘Will Forever Be In My Head And Heart’

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s 24-year-old daughter, has decided to take a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with boyfriend Taylor Lautner, who she met while the pair were filming Season 2 of Scream Queens, but insists that her mother’s voice will always be with her wherever she goes. It has been two weeks since Lourd has undergone the deaths of both her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, and Billie has decided to take a break.

On Wednesday, Billie Lourd posted a photograph on her Instagram page which shows her seated happily in the back of a car while Carrie Fisher moves in close to her, smiling. Billie left a caption below the picture, explaining that despite what had happened, she would try to look for the funny in life.

“If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable. Finding the funny might take a while, but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

On December 27, Carrie Fisher died after suffering from cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and on the following day, Debbie Reynolds died from what is suspected to be a stroke, as Fox News reports. Since the deaths of her mother and grandmother, Billie Lourd has been keeping a fairly low profile, and Taylor Lautner has remained constantly with her to help.

After the news was announced of Carrie Fisher’s death, Taylor Lautner showed his support by writing a message to Billie Lourd.

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd, me.”

On January 6, Billie Lourd was joined by Taylor Lautner, Todd Fisher, and all of their family’s friends for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold’s funeral, which was held at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One day before on January 5, Fisher and Reynolds were remembered during a private memorial which was held at Carrie Fisher’s home. During the memorial, Meryl Streep lent her voice and sang the Ben Selvin and The Crooners song “Happy Days Are Here Again,” as The Mirror reported.

love has no end ❤️????‍????‍???? pic.twitter.com/PdlistOP7k — billie lourd (@LourdBillie) January 3, 2017

A friend of the Fisher and Reynold family stated that by the end of the memorial, the whole group was singing and that Billie Lourd had really wanted to be with her mother’s friends in the family living room and together one final time.

“By the end everyone was singing. Billie wanted the people her mother loved to be in that living room one last time. The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie.”

The Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds memorial had over 150 guests, which included Stephen Fry, Tracey Ullman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Carrie’s dog Gary. It is reported that the guests ate cornbread, vegetables, and fried chicken while they shared their memories. The family friend said that the memorial brought to mind all of the times they had been at Carrie Fisher’s house with her mother, Debbie.

“Debbie would sit in the corner, and everyone there would come up and pay homage. Even the biggest stars were starstruck by her. Carrie would walk around barefoot with a can of Coca-Cola, making sure everyone was having a good time, saying the funniest things you’ve ever heard.”

After the memorial and funeral for her mother and grandmother, Billie Lourd will now be able to spend some much-needed time away with Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, where the couple can jet ski together in the ocean and take a break together.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]