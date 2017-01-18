Amazon Prime News: When ‘Mr. Robot’ Season 2 Will Drop

Mr. Robot has been a big hit on Amazon Prime and Season 2 is poised to drop soon for the hit hacker drama series that airs on the USA cable network. For those who have been keeping up with Mr. Robot, you know all too well that the show is about much more than just hacking.

There is not just one thing that can sum up the pertinent details about Mr. Robot. It is a hacker drama, a mental drama and a political drama all wrapped into one tight little box with everything at odds with each other. Fans of Mr. Robot now know a major plot twist that occurred in Season 1.

This is the part of the article where we need to warn you that there are some mild spoilers coming up for Season 1 of Mr. Robot, but there are no spoilers for Season 2 of the show. For those who have seen Season 1, then you are safe. If you have not seen Season 1 of Mr. Robot, then you should only proceed with that caution in mind.

Now that we have gotten all the formalities out of the way, fans may have caught the first season of Mr. Robot on USA network, but many did not become fans until the show started streaming on Amazon Prime. Of course, like any hit show, these fans started binge watching the addictive show on Amazon Prime and fell in love with the show right up until the real Mr. Robot made his appearance and the story took on a wild twist that some may had theorized from the beginning.

Before we get too far, let’s just take a look back at when Mr. Robot Season 1 debuted on Amazon Prime, as reported by Fansided’s Amazon Advisor. It was last year on June 13 that the show made it’s first appearance on Amazon Prime and since then, the show has become one of the most watched and highest rated on Amazon Prime, securing a whole new fan base for it on USA network and expanding the reach of the show.

That means that fans of Mr. Robot had to wait almost an entire year from the June 24, 2015 premiere that it had on USA network before they got to see it on Amazon Prime. That also means that if the history of Mr. Robot on Amazon Prime is any indicator, then Season 2 of Mr. Robot will not likely debut on Amazon Prime until early July, since it premiered on USA on July 13, 2016.

Every day we’re forced to follow their rules. Meet their expectations. Submit to their punishments. #MrRobot pic.twitter.com/4sEEzGlSlw — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) January 12, 2017

But there is a way that can be thrown off. Typically, cable networks and TV show producers like to release seasons of their show on a streaming buffet platform like Amazon Prime or Netflix within two weeks of the premiere for the next season. If Season 3 of Mr. Robot were to premiere earlier than July, say around June or even as early as May, then it could mean that Season 2 of Mr. Robot could join Amazon Prime in the late spring, possibly even around April.

But there has been no indicator from the producers of Mr. Robot, nor USA network, that they intend to move up the premiere date for Season 3 of the show. So this could support the theory that Season 2 of Mr. Robot will premiere on Amazon Prime on or around July 1, 2017.

Fans of Mr. Robot really do have something to look forward to with Season 2 on Amazon Prime. Just when you thought the show could not possibly have any more shock value, it deals it out to you in spades and the show takes some wild twists and turns in Season 2.

[Featured Image by USA Network]