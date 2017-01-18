Chrisette Michele: Grammy-Award-Winning R&B Artist Reportedly The Latest To Be Added To List Of Inauguration Performers

R&B singer Chrisette Michele may have just become the latest artist to be added to the list of inauguration performers, according to a report from the New York Daily News.

Inauguration Day is now only two days away. In the days and weeks leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the issue of who will and will not be performing has been a rather hot topic.

Although a number of artists have either turned downed invitations or backed out of a chance to perform, a few stars have stepped up to the plate. Still, if Michele does appear at the inauguration, it looks as though she won’t be surrounded by nearly as much star power as one might expect for a presidential inauguration.

As it stands right now, it appears that the Radio City Rockettes (though maybe not all of them) and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be performing at the inauguration, as the Inquisitr has previously reported. Jackie Evancho of America’s Got Talent will be singing the national anthem.

Others who will are said to be performing at inauguration-related events include Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and Lee Greenwood. On Tuesday, it was reported that President-elect Trump had picked up another performer in Sam Moore, one-half of the R&B duo Sam & Dave.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Moore, who is known for the hit song “Soul Man,” said in a statement that he is “honored” to perform for the President-elect. Moore also spoke of the importance of coming together and uniting as a country.

“We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better Country.”

According to the New York Daily News, a deal to bring Michele aboard may have actually been reached weeks ago. However, it has been a closely guarded secret up until now, particularly in the wake of the news that Jennifer Holliday would be backing out. The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover band, recently withdrew from the inauguration as well.

“We’re told the deal was reached a week ago, but has been kept “a big secret” because Michele’s camp feared the seven days of criticism that would surely lead up the divisive President-elect’s big day. They became especially concerned when Jennifer Holliday, who’d committed to performing for PEOTUS last week, withdrew amidst heavy pressure on Monday, citing “a lapse of judgment.”

The New York Daily News does report that representatives for Michele have not responded to their inquiries, but notes that Essence claims to have confirmed that she’ll be performing. The Daily News further reports that in addition to Michele, an attempt was also made to bring Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett aboard to perform with her. However, when “at least” two-thirds of the trio turned down the offer, the plan changed and it now appears that Michele would be performing as a solo act.

Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To Perform At Trump Inauguration https://t.co/wqv9k1fagB pic.twitter.com/E5a18plRtC — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 18, 2017

According to the Los Angeles Times, if the rumors are true, Michele would be performing at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. The L.A. Times also notes that this is the event that Keith, Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, and now Moore will be playing at as well. Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy will reportedly play the inaugural gala, with Gary Levox performing at the Veterans Inaugural Ball, according to Rolling Stone.

According to Newsday, Michele is already facing backlash from those who do not want her to perform at the event, pointing to comments fans have left on her Instagram and a tweet from Questlove Gomez, the drummer of The Roots. Questlove Gomez and The Roots have long been associated with comedian Jimmy Fallon and currently serve as the house band for the late-night show host.

I’d pay Chrisette to NOT perform???? — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

As the L.A. Times also points out, Michele is a Grammy winner, receiving an award for her single “Be OK” back in 2009.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]