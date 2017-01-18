Jennifer Lopez Has Already Introduced Drake To Her Kids As The Couple Gets Serious

Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship has officially gone to the next level as the rapper has reportedly met her children.

Sources have been quoted as telling Us Weekly that the 30-year-old crooner has met Jennifer’s 8-year-old twins Max and Emme. Talk about taking it to the next level! The site reports Drake has been hanging out at Lopez’s new home as he gets to know the twins.

“Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air. He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids.”

It’s also reported that Jennifer’s “Coconuts,” as she calls her kids, are really digging their mom’s new boyfriend.

“They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs. They like having him around.”

The 47-year-old Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she split from in 2014. And while some fans may be arguing Drake and Jennifer won’t last, others are saying their romance is off to a great start. Drake reportedly even loves seeing Jen go into “mom mode” while hanging with her and the kids.

“Plus, Drizzy “loves seeing Jennifer in ‘mom mode.’ When he goes to her house, they get away from work and just chill on the couch, make dinner and watch movies.””

The Daily Mail reported on Drake and Jennifer’s new found love as their romance has become “the talk of the town.” The site states that the pair has become every close, very fast as Drake is “enchanted” by Lopez. And it seems she feels the same way as she reportedly introduced her new man to her children.

“Even Jennifer’s eight-year-old twins, Max and Emme, look forward to spending time with Drake as well, with an insider telling the publication the children get ‘really excited to see him.'”

However, the Daily Mail is also reporting that Marc wants to win back his ex-wife and rekindle their romance. It seems the singer doesn’t see Drake as competition as he believes the relationship is just a publicity stunt.

“A source told the magazine Marc’s new competition hasn’t discouraged him from attempting to win Jennifer back. ‘He feels that old chemistry…he thinks Jen and Drake are playing it up for publicity,’ a source said of Marc.”

And Marc isn’t the only one claiming Jennifer and Drake’s romance is a sham as other sources cited the same concern. Pop Crush reported on the allegations in an article that addresses whether or not the relationship is a way for both artists to draw attention to their work.

“This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

However, it would be surprising for fans to learn that Lopez introduced Drake to her children if the relationship was not the real deal. Even Hollywood Life has reported that Drake has since met Max and Emme, backing up what Us Weekly also stated.

“Wow, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, might be more serious than we thought! Their steamy new love seems to have quickly moved from sexy nightclub makeout sessions to allegedly introducing the rapper to JLo’s kiddos from her marriage with Marc Anthony; Max, 8, and Emme, 8!”

It seems Jen and Drake are taking their romance to the next level as he becomes acquainted with her children. Obviously there’s a big difference from the two getting cozy in a club to Drake making house calls while Max and Emme are present. Hollywood Life reports that it is indeed a big step for the celeb couple to take so soon after going public.

“That’s a huge step to take so soon, but maybe Jen really feels like Drake is worth the risk! And it turns out that they get along great as a little family.”

However, it seems the duo may have found a perfect match in one another as they continue to make headlines and surprise fans.

