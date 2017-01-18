Gwen Stefani Floored By Blake Shelton: ‘How Are You Real?’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have the longest-running honeymoon phase of any relationship, considering the two musicians are still gushing over one another, forcing the rest of the world to re-evaluate their own relationship goals. Even now, nearly three months after Shelton and Stefani officially confirmed their relationship status, Gwen is still publicly gushing over her new beau and she’s not alone in expressing her gratitude for finding love in such a perfect match. Blake also shared his feelings, though; for Shelton, he found it more natural to share his devotion to Gwen through song.

Gwen Stefani Is Amazed By The Voice‘s Blake Shelton

Once more, Us Weekly shares that Gwen Stefani is again showering Blake Shelton with love, sharing her appreciation for the country singer anew with her Twitter followers, just as Shelton’s latest song, another ode to Stefani, climbed the week’s music charts. The song, titled “Guy with a Girl,” made its way to the No. 1 spot on the country music radio chart, proving that Gwen isn’t the only one madly in love with Blake Shelton.

“How r u real?! #uramazing #luckytoknowu #everyonelovesBS #guywithagirl ##1,” tweeted Stefani.

Gwen was joined on Twitter by Blake, as soon as the song’s lofty position on the charts was made public, sharing his love and appreciation with the fans who helped to make “Guy with a Girl” such a sudden hit.

“Wow!!!” Blake tweeted, upon learning of the song’s success. “‘Guy With A Girl’ is #1 at radio!!! Thank y’all!!!! Thank you country radio!! And thank you Warner Nashville!!!”

The latest single is off Shelton’s If I’m Honest LP and The Voice co-host has been very open about the fact that the song was written about Gwen Stefani. He says he always enjoys spending time with Gwen and, even when she’s not around, his thoughts are always on her and the love they share together. He adds that Stefani is charismatic enough that she brightens every room she enters.

“If she was here right now, not one person here would be looking at anybody else but her. It’s just cool to know that’s who I came here with,” Shelton says of Gwen. “That’s basically what [my song ‘A Guy With a Girl’] is about. They may come up and talk to me, but it’s only because I’m one person over from her. Pretty cool.”

Blake Shelton Will Have To Compete With Revlon For Gwen’s Attention

Billboard reports that Blake Shelton will have to share Gwen with the rest of the world, as Revlon has made Stefani their newest brand ambassador. Gwen is in good company. She joins other notables, most recently Ciara, Olivia Wilde, and Halle Barry, in representing Revlon’s cosmetics, but what attracted Gwen most of all was Revlon’s new “Choose Love” campaign.

“They have this Choose Love campaign, which is full of choice and positivity and dreams and truth and I feel like that’s aligning exactly with where I’m at in my personal life in the last couple of years and how I’ve had to kind of choose love, choose truth, choose to be positive and work my way back to a place of using my gift and sharing my love with people,” says Ms. Stefani.

Benjamin Karsch, who serves as Revlon’s chief marketing officer, says the partnership is mutually beneficial. For the cosmetics company, having someone as recognizable as Stefani is obviously a big coup, particularly because Gwen is as well known for her bright, red lips as she is for her singing talent. The Revlon exec feels that Stefani will expose the company’s products to a wider customer base, while also promoting the positive outlooks presented in their “Choose Love” campaign.

