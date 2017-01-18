Dominic Puopolo: Florida Man Threatens To Kill Donald Trump, Claims To Be Jesus Christ

Police officers from Miami, Florida, have arrested a man after he was accused of making death threats against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, NY Daily News reports. The man was later identified as 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo. According to reports, Puopolo posted the death threat on his Twitter account in the form of a video message. In the message posted on January 16, Dominic also tagged the Twitter handle of the U.S. Secret Service. In the video message, Dominic says he will travel to the inauguration to assassinate President Trump.

“This is 16 January, 2017. I was requested to type this in and post it. Yes, I will be at the review stand, the inauguration and I’m going to kill President Trump, President-elect Trump today.”

The Twitter post can be seen below.

A few hours after Puopolo made the death threat against Trump, he was arrested and has reportedly admitted to making the threat. A day later, at a court hearing, he was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. Apart from the death threat video posted above, Dominic also uploaded several incoherent video posts using his Twitter handle. Dominic’s Twitter handle happens to be @jesuschrist1701, and in several videos, he could be heard claiming to be Jesus Christ himself. His Twitter profile has the picture of the presidential seal. He also quotes Psalm 46.

“Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

He is also often seen talking about his “father” in many of his videos. In one of his videos, Dominic says he has had three wives and three children. While Dominic has talked about killing Donald Trump in one of his newest videos, there are other videos (some of them are embedded below) which seemed to be aimed at Obama’s White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and model Adriana Lima. A third woman, which he claims to be his daughter, also finds a mention in several of his tweets. In another video directed at House Speaker Paul Ryan, Puopolo asks him to “fix the park rangers.” A few videos from his Twitter account have been embedded below.

Meanwhile, Heavy has reported that Puopolo is the son of Sonia Morales Puopolo, who was on board American Airlines Flight 11 and died in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Dominic’s family is also believed to have ties with Bill and Hillary Clinton and is known to be a Democratic donor.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, Puopolo “sat near Hillary Clinton when she delivered the eulogy at the funeral of Puopolo’s mother, Sonia, who died in one of the jets that flew into the World Trade Center on 9-11.” Puopolo is also reported to have donated $20,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 1996. He has also contributed to John Kerry and Sen. Ted Kennedy over the years. His sister, Sonia, is a Hillary Clinton donor.

Puopolo is being held without bail in Florida “on state charges of threatening harm against a public servant.”

Following the death threats made by Puopolo, security at the presidential inauguration is expected to be very high. Several traffic restrictions and road closures will be effective starting January 19, a day before the inauguration. The Inquisitr has detailed all the road closures in another article posted a few hours ago.

