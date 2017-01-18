‘Vikings,’ Season 4 Part 2: Recap Of Episode 18, ‘Revenge’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 18, entitled “Revenge,” of Season 4 Part 2 of Vikings. If you want a dose of revenge, then you have come to the right place.

In Episode 18 of Vikings, there is some confusion over who will lead the Great Heathen Army into England, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) states his case and lets Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) know that he has more battle experience. This pretty much seals the case Ivar was trying to rustle up, although, historically, it was Ivar who was traditionally credited with leading the Great Heathen Army for Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) revenge.

For Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), though, there is no confusion about how to suitably prepare: a human sacrifice needs to be made. But who should be sacrificed? For a brief moment there, viewers are left wondering if Lagertha is suggesting Astrid (Josefin Asplund) be sacrificed, indicating maybe Lagertha knows about her girlfriend’s fling with her son, Bjorn at the end of Episode 17 of Vikings. However, another person ends up taking center stage.

Viewers are finally introduced to the elusive princess that convinced Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) to become the king of all Norway. Princess Ellisif (Sophie Vavasseur) seems to evade Finehair, which isn’t hard because every Viking has turned up in Kattegat to join the Great Heathen Army. However, viewers soon learn in Episode 18 of Vikings that Ellisif is avoiding Harald because she has married another man. A man who is not a king like Harald is, but Earl Jorgensen of Denmark (Jack Nolan), who was introduced in Episode 17 of Vikings. Before Harald can even really process the fact his beloved princess never really loved him and has married someone else, Jorgensen has given himself up as Lagertha’s human sacrifice. Suddenly, Finehair is back in the “King of all Norway” game once more.

Harald Finehair may be going through a rough time with his beau, but he still manages to find out from Egil (Charlie Kelly) that Kattegat may just not be as well defended as they hoped.

Now that the sacrifice is out of the way, both Lagertha and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) have noticed the fling going on between Bjorn and Astrid. There isn’t much time to fully deal with it, though, but Astrid probably should watch her back from now on.

Ubbe (Jordan Smith) and Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) also marry Margrethe (Ida Nielsen) in Episode 18 of Vikings. Well, technically Ubbe marries her, but it very quickly turns into a threesome.

And, finally, after all this in Episode 18 of Vikings, the Great Heathen Army sets sail for England.

Within what seems like moments of the great army arriving, King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) and King Ecbert (Linus Roache) are being alerted to their impending doom. Aelle is still as smug as only he can be and insists God will look after them. Ecbert, who seems to have aged significantly in Episode 18 of Vikings, doesn’t really care one way or the other what happens. His son, Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford), can’t even get Ecbert to admit his father loves him before he goes to war. But, it seems Aethelwulf need not worry that Episode 18 of Vikings will be the end of him because Ragnar’s sons have their sights set firmly on King Aelle in this episode.

Now, if you have read the sagas about the Vikings, you know exactly what is coming next in Episode 18 of Vikings. But for everyone else, sit down, strap yourself in and prepare for King Aelle to have his lungs served up on a platter.

As the ninth book of the Gesta Danorum explains, the Great Heathen Army sets out for England to get revenge for their father’s death at the hands of King Aelle. And this is exactly what happens. While Aelle is smug when he first sets his eyes on the Great Heathen Army, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) waltzes out, across the hill, with the rest of the army. And, for the first time ever, King Aelle looks scared. It is a wonderful moment for the viewers.

But wait, it gets better in Episode 18 of Vikings!

While battle fans might be disappointed the first glimpse of the Great Heathen Army is also the last, and no battle is shown, they are satisfied to learn very quickly that Aelle has been captured by Ragnar’s sons. Bjorn demands to know where Ragnar Lothbrok was killed and Aelle leads them there.

Once they arrive, Floki nails Aelle to some planks of wood and Bjorn sets about performing the blood eagle sacrifice. While Jarl Borg (Thorbjorn Harr) took his blood eagle like a true Viking in Episode 7 (entitled “Blood Eagle”) of Season 2 of Vikings, Aelle screams until he can scream no more. Which is exactly how it was expected King Aelle would go down. Ivar maintains eye contact with Aelle until he dies and then the dead king is strung up over the pit where Ragnar was killed, his fleshy new wings fluttering in the breeze.

Ragnar’s voice is heard as Episode 18 of Vikings concludes.

“How the little piggies will grunt when they hear how the old boar suffered.”

