President Trump’s White House Remodeled In 5-Hours From Paint To Shower Heads

When President Donald Trump and the nation’s new first family walk into the White House following the inauguration ceremony they will not have a clue as to the mass transformation that just took place. In the five hours since President Obama and his family vacated their White House home, nothing short of magic will have taken place to erect the new Trump residence. President Trump’s suits will be hanging in his closet and all the rugs and furniture Melania decided on for the first family’s wing of the White House will be in place. This will all be done in a five-hour sprint between the Obama family moving out and the Trump family moving in.

When the Obama’s wake up on inauguration day, nothing is moved or changed. They will go about their morning in their White House residence the same as they’ve done every day for the last eight years. There is not a hint of the Trump transformation that is about to happen. While the Obama family is in the White House, it is still their home, right down to the last minute. They will walk out of their White House home for the last time and it will look just as it has through Obama’s two terms in office.

When the Obama family pulls out of the White House driveway, the sprint is on. An army of people invade the White House and every thing changes to President Trump and First Lady Melania’s specs. From socks to pillow cases and rugs to furniture, by the time the Trump family arrives at the White House, their residence is set up with all their things, just the way they like it.

Rugs will come up and new ones will go down, even walls are moved to widen rooms, if President Trump and his family have requested this. New furniture will come in, as the old furniture goes out. The furniture will come from the White House storage room or delivered brand new from a store, depending on what the Trump’s have picked out. Everything in the White House residence will be just as the Trumps have specified. Melania Trump requested a wall be moved for her bedroom, which will be the case come Friday. That’s right, not only will they move a wall, but they will paint and wallpaper in just five hours. The White House living quarters will look brand new when the Trump family arrives.

In those five hours, besides the walls being painted and wall papered, shower heads are changed and chandeliers come down. New ones will take their place, just as the Trump family requested. If all of this sounds like too much work for a five-hour time period, think again – there’s even more to be done. Before the new things can come in, the Obama family’s personal belongings are carefully packed and transported to their new home.

According to KSDK News, this transformation is amazing and it would put any of the house flippers on TV to shame. When Donald Trump walks into his personal bathroom, everything from his tooth brush to his brand of toothpaste will be waiting for him. Donald, Melania and Barron Trump don’t need to lift a finger, like magic their home is set up with all their favorite things around them.

The former White House Chief Usher Stephen Rochon explains how “the entire house has to be just the way the incoming family wants it.” While the nation watches Donald Trump get sworn into the office of the president, the work going on at the White House is nothing that is advertised, but it would take your breath away. The extreme planning that goes into this transition means there’s absolutely no down time. Every second of that five hour time lapse is utilized by painters, carpet installers, decorators, and people in charge of the intimate personal effects of the Trump family.

The incoming Trump family has 100 percent control over how they want their residence to look and that does include remodeling if that is requested. Because the White House is so historically beautiful, very few remodeling requests are made, but the option is there. When President Trump and the first family walk into their home at the White House on Friday, it will be set up just as if it has been their home for a long time.

After the big inauguration weekend Melania and Barron Trump will fly back to New York City where they will continue to live while Barron finishes out the school year. But when they make their trips back to the Washington, everything they could possibly need is already there.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]