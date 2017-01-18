‘xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’ Star Deepika Padukone On That Vin Diesel Romance Rumor

Deepika Padukone is the latest Hindu actress to cross borders and break barriers with a starring role outside of the Bollywood filmmaking industry. Padukone, much like Priyanka Chopra, has risen to fame in India with a long list of film and television credits, yet is still fairly new to American audiences. While Deepika has yet to make a lasting impact on western audiences, that may all be about to change with her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which has her playing Serena Unger. The role casts Deepika as a love interest to Vin Diesel’s Xander Cage, but also gives her the opportunity to flex her action hero muscles for Hollywood film fans.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Star Deepika Padukone Finds International Success “Unbelievable”

Ms. Padukone recently spoke to Gulf News about her rise to international fame with the press tour for xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the Hindu actress described feeling a bit overwhelmed with the attention and the massive expressions of love and admiration she has received while on the press junket tour. Padukone says she has toured Mexico and the UAE with plans to continue on to the United States and India. Among her travels in the xXx: Return of Xander Cage promotional tour, Padukone says she has consistently felt welcomed and loved.

This kind of international attention might have come sooner if plans had worked out for the last Fast & Furious film, and Deepika, who is now a close friend to Vin Diesel, might have connected with the Xander Cage star much sooner. Ms. Padukone has no regrets, however. In fact, she hints at possessing a deeply philosophical nature, as she reflects on what might have been.

“It’s proof that everything happens for a reason. I wasn’t meant to work with him then, I was meant to work with him on this movie. I’m a big believer in things happening at the right time for the right reason,” laughs the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star.

Is There A Real Romance Between Vin Diesel And Deepika Padukone?

Ellen DeGeneres recently played host to Deepika on her talk show, and as News Nation reports, the talk show host was primarily interested in confirming rumors that a steamy romance had developed between Diesel and Padukone on the set of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Surprisingly forthcoming, Deepika confessed to having a big crush on Vin and that she has even fantasized what it would be like to have babies with the Xander Cage actor.

This confession led Ellen to dig deeper, suggesting that such confessions would seem to indicate there is more going on than mere friendship.

“Well, there is no smoke without fire you know, and look at that!”

As much as that may seem a confirmation, Deepika later admitted that it was all mere fantasy, speculation done inside her own head.

“So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head,” admitted Deepika.

While a romance may be just a fun dream for Ms. Padukone, she says everyone on the set was aware that she and Vin Diesel do share great chemistry on screen. She says, if she had known just how electrifying their chemistry would be, as they worked together, she would have been more devastated upon missing her chance to appear in the previous Fast & Furious film.

Adding that it’s all water under the bridge now, Deepika says she never doubted that she would work with Vin in the future, so having to pass up on Furious 7 was a minor setback. Quoting that same kind of sixth sense, Deepika says she “knew” she would work with Diesel in the future.

“I didn’t have any concrete indication of that, call it intuition.”

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, starring Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, and Donnie Yen, hits theaters on January 20.

