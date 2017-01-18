‘The Real Housewives Of New York’ Jules Wainstein Attacks Husband In Divorce Court

The Real Housewives Of New York City star Jules Wainstein attacked her soon-to-be ex-husband Michael in divorce court, claiming he hadn’t paid for the children’s tuition, groceries, or Uber rides.

Jules Wainstein Claims Michael Wainstein Missed Court Ordered Payments – https://t.co/LGlRyh7rCy pic.twitter.com/PqhuchZKew — Dawn Diaries (@TheDawnDiaries) October 16, 2016

Jules Wainstein’s husband is reportedly in such financial ruin that he cannot pay for the former couple’s children’s tuition or the family’s Uber bills, according to Radar Online.

As The Real Housewives of New York City star battles it out in divorce court with her future ex-husband Michael Wainstein, Jules begs the judge to side with her and claims that he is responsible for the family’s financial problems.

“Mr. Wainstein hasn’t paid $10,000 on September 30 of 2016 or $10,000 on Oct 28, 2016 for tuition for the children, utilities, Uber, transportation, nanny and weekly groceries.” “No payments. He has not paid tuition. The Uber account shuts off and on. There is constant terminations of service for Time Warner Cable. Council stated in September on the record, that Uber would be paid.”

The Bravo star and her husband reportedly split after police were called to their New York City home multiple times for domestic violence accusations. However, Michael Wainstein was not arrested or ever charged with domestic abuse.

FOR SALE:

WEDDING DRESS

Worn Once By Mistake

Call Me????????

#RHONY — Jules Wainstein (@JulesWainstein) September 8, 2016

Last year, their finances have taken a fall and Jules’ lawyer told the judge that Michael has not been fulfilling his duties to take care of the kids.

“We have tax returns that still haven’t been filed.” “Look at his drafts once again. This year will be worse than 2015-2016, but it never says what 2015-2016 is.” “He said he’s applied for financial aid for the children, but no application. I doubt it’s been filed because I haven’t seen it. He tried to put it on my client that she’s holding things up. It was supposed to be done months and months ago.”

Jules’ attorney expressed to the judge their concern about Michael’s money situation.

“We wonder how he’s paying his expenses, he seems to be doing okay, living fine, not getting kicked out.” “He’s traveling to Florida, hosting dinners. We believe he has another residence.”

Jules’ lawyer, Allan Mayefsky, insisted to the judge that Michael had been living it up with his new “paramour” since the couple’s split, throwing parties in the triplex that he shares with Jules and their two young kids on East 19th St. in New York City.

Jules Wainstein's estranged husband is moving home after restraining order lifted: Source https://t.co/r28sqiu76u pic.twitter.com/oNIKP9k62p — People Magazine (@people) September 9, 2016

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

JULES WAINSTEIN LOSING CONTROL OF FINANCES: SPENDING TOO MUCH ON ‘RHONY’ LIFESTYLE?

ESTRANGED HUSBAND OF ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR JULES WAINSTEIN SUED FOR RENTING OUT HOUSE HE DIDN’T OWN

BRAVO FIRES JULES WAINSTEIN FROM ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ AMIDST DIVORCE DRAMA

SONJA MORGAN ‘RHONY’: BONDING WITH NEW HOUSEWIFE TINSLEY MORTIMER BY MOVING HER IN

Michael’s attorney argued with her claims, telling the judge that he was not even technically ordered to pay specific bills.

Happy Chanukah from our Fam to urs! XOXO #happychanukah #LOVE #FAMILY ???????? A photo posted by Julianne Wainstein (@juleswainstein) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:50pm PST

“The September order did order him to pay Uber and utilities. They were paid. There is no proof they weren’t paid. That was connected to his mother’s credit card.”

However, the judge did not buy Michael’s explanation.

“Allegedly he’s been to Florida twice, once to pursue a pilot’s license fee. I’m wondering if he’s curtailed his lifestyle and not complying with my orders. There is money available for certain things but not to comply. Why is he getting a pilot’s license, but not paying child support?”

Jules and Michael Wainstein are due back in divorce court to sort out their issues on February 14, 2014, which just so happens to be Valentine’s Day.

This year, instead of a romantic date, these two have a court date.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Staff/Getty Images]