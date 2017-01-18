‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Premiere Date, TCA Panel Talk And Sneak Peek Trailer

Season 3 of Better Call Saul will have plenty of surprises in store for viewers as the Television Critics Association panel talk and new sneak peek trailer shows. The third season of Better Call Saul is due to hit television screens on Monday, April 10 at 10 p.m. EST on AMC.

As the Inquisitr reported, one of the newest promotional videos for Better Call Saul came in the form of a Los Pollos Hermanos television advertisement with Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, reprising his role as proprietor of the fast-food restaurant which also masquerades as a meth lab.

The Television Critics Association panel talk for Season 3 of Better Call Saul was held in Pasadena, California on Saturday, January 14, and Giancarlo Esposito surprised television critics after he appeared and began handing out chicken from Los Pollos Hermanos boxes. Giancarlo explained that he was very excited to be back with the “family of filmmakers.”

“I’m honored to be asked back. I had to remind myself to be very present in the character who, in the prequel is more immature than when we left off. I’m reminding myself that he’s still finding his way, business man that he is, in regards to where we left off where he was at with the cartel. I’m excited to be back. Gus is a cagey character. I’m going back to the original stage direction that was really inspiring to me, which was ‘hiding in plain sight.’ You’re not who you think you are. Sometimes you have different agendas and go about achieving things in different ways.”

The Los Pollos Hermanos promotional video for Better Call Saul with Gus Fring was the idea of Giancarlo Esposito, as Vince Gilligan says. Gilligan says that he was very happy that AMC agreed to air the commercial on late night television in places like Albuquerque, New Mexico, as Deadline reported.

Giancarlo said that he was extremely pleased to come back as Gus Fring and had no hesitations at all about appearing in Better Call Saul. The show’s co-creator Peter Gould explained that Esposito agreeing was a good thing as there was “no Plan B. So that it has served us well.”

When it comes to character expectations in Season 3 of Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito said that he hoped television viewers would be just as surprised by Gus Fring’s character as they are by Saul’s, as Entertainment Weekly report.

“We unroll it in a way that will leave you with a thirst. We’re in a show that’s very unexpected. Jimmy McGill is a character who you look at and just when you think he’s slopping off of all of those characteristics that you’ve seen, he comes right back to a place where you’re surprised by it, so I’m hoping that Gustavo Fring will be similar in that way.”

Fans of Better Call Saul may be wondering what Season 3 will bring for the character of Gus Fring, and Esposito was curious about this himself as he related that that there was plenty of material available if the show would be attempting to show the rise of Gus.

“I also mentioned that it would be wonderful for me to realize if the show were something about the rise of Gus. I think there’s enough backstory within Gus to support that. But that didn’t stop me from wanting to be a part of this particular group.”

In November, viewers had their first sneak peek of Season 3 of Better Call Saul, but now the producers have given us a three minute and three second peek at a new episode that is titled “Crisis Averted” to get us prepared for the April 10 premiere date.

