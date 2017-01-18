Watch Australia Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 3rd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

After a rousing six wicket victory by Pakistan over host Australia in their second one day international cricket match, the two sides square off again in a match that will live stream from Perth with the five-game series deadlocked at 1-1.

The win on Sunday was the first in any format by Pakistan in Australia since January 30 of 2005. That 12-year time span covers 16 matches without a victory Down Under for the Men in Green. In ODI matches, Pakistan had dropped nine straight against the hosts.

But that string of futility is now history and Pakistan suddenly find themselves able to put themselves in prime position to win a series against the world’s top-ranked ODI team, who also happen to be the defending World Cup champions.

See below for information on how to stream the third Australia vs. Pakistan ODI cricket match on Thursday — Wednesday in the United States. First ball is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, January 19.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 8:20 a.m., while fans in India can catch the live stream at 8:50 a.m. But in the United States, cricket fans can watch the Australia vs. Pakistan game stream live on Wednesday evening, January 18, starting at 10:20 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:20 p.m. Pacific.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the second Australia vs. Pakistan ODI cricket match of the five-match series live on PTV Sports — will make a free live stream of the ODI match available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note once again that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will not be viewable by fans accessing the internet outside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the Second ODI in Australia

Channel Nine in Australia carries the Australia vs. Pakistan ODI series. The live stream will not be available to viewers outside of Australia. Within the country, the third ODI will be available to watch live online at the Nine Now site at this link.

Live Stream the ODI Series in the United States

To view the Australia vs. Pakistan ODI cricket series live online, fans in the U.S. will need to sign up for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be found at this link. Credit card info is required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the third Australia vs. Pakistan ODI for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the Australia vs. Pakistan third ODI from Perth.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Fans in India May Also Access a Live Stream of the Third Australia vs. Pakistan ODI

HotStar Sports will stream the ODI match for viewers inside of India only. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the line, “AUS VS PAK, 3RD ODI.” HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans a pair of ways to watch the live stream: a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial but will require registration. And then, there’s a free option which allows anyone in India to stream the match on a five-minute delay, but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which will appear after clicking “live” as described above.

Pakistan Looks To Carry Momentum Into Thursday’s Match

Pacer Mohammed Amir posted a solid economy rate of 5.03 while leading his team with three wickets as Pakistan held Australia to 220 all out in the second ODI on Sunday in Melbourne.

Skipper Mohammed Hafeez starred with the bat, recording 72 as the visitors ended their 12-year losing skid in Australia by chasing down Australia’s total with 14 balls remaining.

Watch highlights of the second ODI in the video below.

Pakistan may have an opportunity to make it two in a row on Thursday, with Australia losing all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injury, replacing him with ODI debutante Peter Handscomb. elite pacer Mitchell Starc — ranked fourth in the world among ODI bowlers according to the ICC — will be rested for Thursday’s match.

Expected Teams

Here are the expected teams for the third ODI pitting host Australia against visiting Pakistan on Thursday.

Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Steven Smith (captain), 4 Peter Handscomb, 5 Travis Head, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), 8 James Faulkner, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Hafeez (captain), 2 Sharjeel Khan, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Asad Shafiq, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Umar Akmal, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Junaid Khan, 11 Hasan Ali/Wahab Riaz.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]