WWE News: Reason Why Brock Lesnar Will Be On ‘Raw’ So Often Heading Into ‘WrestleMania 33’ Revealed

Brock Lesnar will be featured on Monday Night Raw almost every week heading into WrestleMania 33 this year for a specific reason. Since WWE Survivor Series, The Beast Incarnate has lost a great deal of his aura as WWE’s unstoppable force after losing to Goldberg in less than a minute and a half. However, that doesn’t mean Brock still isn’t a force to be reckoned with as he displayed during his return to Raw earlier this week.

Recently, Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule for The Road to WrestleMania has been revealed, and with only one exception, he’s set to appear on every episode of Raw between now and WrestleMania. Unfortunately, Lesnar is banned from appearing on the February 13 edition of Raw because his recent failed drug tests for UFC 200 don’t allow him to compete in Nevada for the next year, which includes WWE programming.

Despite that, Brock Lesnar will be on WWE television essentially every week, so WWE officials have a lot of options about how to use him heading into WWE FastLane and WrestleMania. There is a lot of speculation about Brock’s plans heading into those PPVs, but the rivalry with Goldberg is expected to continue well after the WWE Royal Rumble. However, we still don’t know what Brock Lesnar will be doing on Raw every week.

It was reported recently that WWE officials may have undergone some major changes to the rivalry between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar heading into WrestleMania. WWE still has big plans for their final bout. In fact, their final match is expected to be the main event of WrestleMania 33. However, WWE FastLane will have Goldberg on the show, and he may be working a match. As of this writing, Brock Lesnar isn’t scheduled for the PPV.

On paper, that’s confusing because Brock Lesnar will be featured on virtually every edition of Raw over the next three months, but he will miss WWE FastLane in the middle? The reason for this is Brock Lesnar isn’t expected to wrestle a match between the WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33, which means he will be featured in promo segments with Paul Heyman or brawls like he was this week on Raw from Little Rock.

Goldberg vs. Lesnar seems to be written in stone for WrestleMania 33, so the WWE Royal Rumble match is going to be pivotal in determining how their feud is built heading into the grandest stage of them all. If both men fail to win the Royal Rumble match next weekend, WWE officials are likely to leave their rivalry in an interesting place. Depending on what WWE has planned for WWE FastLane, their feud could take a hiatus.

This begs the question that if Brock Lesnar is going to be featured so often on Raw over the coming months without a specific purpose, then why does WWE have him scheduled for so many appearances? According to a recent report, his purpose on WWE television every week will be to rebuild him as a powerhouse and show the WWE Universe that his loss against Goldberg at WWE Survivor Series could have been a fluke.

After WWE FastLane, the feeling is that Brock Lesnar should strike fear in the hearts of WWE fans again and his consistent appearances on Raw will be a weekly reminder of his dominance and that WrestleMania is just around the corner. At the same time, the feud with Goldberg will continue to build over a few months.

Brock Lesnar is still WWE’s biggest attraction, so utilizing The Beast Incarnate to sell WrestleMania every week, hype a final bout with Goldberg at the show, and boost Raw‘s ratings at this time of the year is clever thinking. However, WWE officials could risk overusing his star power, but Lesnar’s schedule can always be altered by ear. WWE television will be featuring a lot more Brock Lesnar, which is always a money maker.

