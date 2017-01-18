Lady Gaga Teases New Album, Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lady Gaga is gearing up for her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 5. Pepsi, who is sponsoring the halftime show, released a teaser video of the singer’s highly-anticipated performance.

In the new video, Gaga is seen at other appearances and her dancers are rehearsing for the big event. Also heard in the video is her hit single “Bad Romance,” which fans were hoping that she would perform on stage.

“This is, obviously, a humongous platform. This is, probably, like, the greatest 12 minutes of our lives,” said choreographer Richy Jackson, who has worked with Lady Gaga for nearly a decade. “We’re just going to see a humble, appreciative yet showmanship side of Gaga. And we haven’t seen her like this because we haven’t been on a stage like this. It will be a new face, a different kind of energy.”

“It will be special because I’ve been planning this since I was 4,” Gaga is heard saying in the teaser video. “So I know exactly what I’m going to do.”

Gaga last performed at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, reports AJC. She has even taken to social media to tease photos of her Super Bowl rehearsals and has said that she and her backup dancers have even built a tent in her backyard with a dance floor to practice.

“The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it,” Gaga said. “It’s been done so many times (that) I think the challenge is to look at it and say, you know, ‘What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?’ This is where I’m supposed to be.”

Check out the teaser video for yourself in the tweet below.

It has not been confirmed whether Gaga will be performing all of her classic hit songs, or if she will mostly perform the hit songs from her latest album, Joanne, but it looks like it could be a mix since her choreographer was seen doing a rehearsal of “Bad Romance,” which shows her backup dancers doing the song’s signature moves inside the Burbank studio, as seen in the classic music video.

It has been previously reported via Entertainment Tonight that the pop star, who has been outspoken about her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, has been told not to discuss politics during her Super Bowl performance. But the NFL called the story “unsourced nonsense” on Tuesday, Jan. 17, reports TMZ Sports.

Not only has Gaga been teasing her upcoming performance, but she has been teasing new music already. Following the 2016 release of her current album Joanne, she has also teased the upcoming dates for her headlining tour in order to support her latest effort. The news of Gaga’s new album and tour came from her producer Brian Kennedy, who shared a photo with Gaga and writer Dallas Davidson and confirmed that she has been working on new music. He has worked with other great pop acts such as Chris Brown, Kelly Clarkson, and Rihanna, reports Entertainment Weekly.

“First session of the year with @ladygaga & @dallasdavidson,” Kennedy captioned the photo on Instagram. “Two incredible people! #inspired #readytoworkagain #newsound.”

First session of the year with @ladygaga & @dallasdavidson_ two incredible people! #inspired #readytoworkagain #newsound A photo posted by Brian Kennedy (@iambkennedy) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

News about the tour came directly from Gaga’s official Twitter account, which he also shared on his social media account.

“Lady Gaga’s tour is already booked and to be announced after the #PepsiHalftime Get your coins ready!”

In a previous interview with Howard Stern, Gaga confirmed that she will tour in support of Joanne, which has sold over 500,000 albums domestically. On Jan. 4, the Boston Globe reported that Live Nation was working to secure a date for Gaga to perform at the city’s Fenway Park.

Lady Gaga's tour is already booked and to be annoucenred after the #PepsiHalftime Get your coins ready! pic.twitter.com/xBBFKKcmU1 — Lady Gaga (@LadyGagaLGN) January 14, 2017

Are you looking forward to Lady Gaga’s new album and Super Bowl Halftime performance? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret]