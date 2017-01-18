‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Episode 4 And 5 Spoilers: Who Gets Dates, Who Will Shock Fans And Which Two Women Cause More Drama Over Nick Viall?

There has only been three episodes of The Bachelor this season, but drama is already kicking into high gear. The remaining women are getting to know Bachelor Nick Viall better and hoping their name will be read when each date card arrives. Next Monday, episode 4 will air and the drama between two of the ladies trying to find love with Nick looks to escalate. Warning! Spoilers ahead.

The most dangerous selfie I've ever taken. #hiking A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

If there is one thing Bachelor fans can be sure of every season, it is that Reality Steve will give everyone the dirt of the season long before the season even airs. Nick’s season is no different and Steve has already shared details about what fans can expect as Viall whisks the women away from Los Angeles.

First things first, Reality Steve revealed on his blog that originally episode 4 was supposed to film in South Carolina, but had to change locations due to a hurricane. Nick and the ladies were relocated to Milwaukee, which worked out great because Viall is from there. This also allowed some of Nick’s friends and their wives to go visit with the women and most likely give feedback to Nick.

I was the lucky one with all these awesome ladies last night. They made the @backstreetboys date so much more fun!! #thebachelor #backstreetboys A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:32am PST

The first one-on-one date of the week will be going to Danielle Lombard. The two will spend the day together and stop by the Steaming Cup coffee shop where Nick will conveniently spot an ex-girlfriend. No need to worry though, Amber Allan is married with two kids. Nick, Danielle and Amber will reportedly chat for a bit and then part ways.

The evening part of their date will turn romantic and fun as Nick and Danielle are treated to a fireworks show before attending a concert. The concert was easily figured out by fans and Reality Steve. The performer, Chris Lane, took to Twitter to share the flyer announcing the show. Once Nick and Danielle were at the concert, there were even videos surfacing on social media revealing Viall and Lombard dancing and kissing on stage.

While Reality Steve reports Nick and Danielle were only at the concert for roughly 20 minutes, it gave Chris enough time to sing “Fix” and “For Her” twice while the two kissed and danced before a cheering audience. Nick must have enjoyed his date and Danielle’s wardrobe malfunctions with her top because before the date ended, Nick gave Danielle the rose.

Here we go!! #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:50am PST

Next up for episode 4 is of course a group date. Jaimi, Josephine, Astrid, Danielle M., Vanessa, Rachel, Corinne, Alexis, Sarah, Jasmine, Taylor, Whitney, and Kristina were the women Nick invited on the date. The girls got to go to a dairy farm, which makes sense being in Wisconsin. According to Steve, the day portion of the date went well and it wasn’t until the evening portion that the claws would come out and drama would once again surface.

To this point everyone has loved Vanessa and the chemistry she has with Nick. The Bachelor is always good at editing things to seem worse than they are so time will tell if the drama is legit or a tad overrated. In this episode, fans will see Vanessa’s claws emerge a bit as she tells Nick that Danielle Lombard is fake. While he does not have every detail, Reality Steve seems to think this could be a point where fans will see a huge editing turn for Vanessa. Kristina is the winner of the group date rose.

Now that was a great date! #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

As previously reported by The Inquisitr,Raven Gates is a front runner with her southern charm and she will be accompanying Nick on the next one-on-one date in Wisconsin. The two will have a great time watching Nick’s little sister Bella play soccer. After the game, Raven and Nick will go skating. This date also found its way to social media and several spoilers showed up on Reality Steve’s Twitter the day of the date. Nick is really into Raven and she got the rose.

Two women who have not liked each other very much this entire season will finally come head to head at the cocktail party this week. Steve says Taylor and none other than villain Corinne Olympios will have some escalated drama when Taylor says Corinne is “emotionally unintelligent.” If you want to know more about this season’s villain, read more about Corinne here in a previously published piece by The Inquisitr. Ultimately both women stay and it is Astrid and Sarah who are sent home disappointed by Nick.

Now that their time in Wisconsin is complete, Nick will be whisking the women off to New Orleans for episode 5, which will air January 30. These dates all took place during the week of October 12. Viall will take Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay on the first one-on-one of the week. Nick and Rachel have definitely had some chemistry and she seems like a great choice for Nick. According to Steve, Nick took Rachel to Café du Monde, did some street dancing, which was posted on social media, and then hung out at a little bar. She does get the rose from Nick.

The group date for the week will be fun yet scary for the women. Nick is taking Vanessa, Josephine, Kristina, Danielle M., Danielle L, Jaimi, Raven, Alexis, Whitney, and Jasmine to a haunted plantation mansion. Not only will they have haunting fun with tours, ghost stories and Ouija boards, Steve reports the women will spend the night in sleeping bags at the plantation. Do you think Nick stayed there with them? Before the night wraps up, Danielle M. will get the group date rose from Nick.

Great times with beautiful Danielle! #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

On October 14, Taylor Nolan and Corinne Olympios went on the dreaded two-on-one date. Looks like perhaps their drama the week before may have had something to do with this. Nick took the girls to a swamp and aside from Tarot readings, Corinne told Nick she is sick of being called stupid by Taylor. Nick still has an attraction to Corinne though and so Viall gave her the rose over Taylor.

According to Reality Steve’s blog, we haven’t seen the last of Taylor. She reportedly returns to give Nick a piece of her mind for choosing Corinne over her. Corinne reportedly told Nick she felt bullied by Taylor. Viall still sent Taylor home.

The week must have been trying for Nick, he cancelled the cocktail party and went straight for the rose ceremony. Nick sent Jaimi King, Josephine Tutman, & Alexis Waters home the night of October 15.

No doubt the upcoming two episodes are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the drama that will keep happening. Will Nick be able to see through the drama and make smart decisions and still fall in love? Find out Monday nights when The Bachelor airs on ABC.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]