Oops! Trump Tweets Wrong Ivanka, Gets Lectured On Climate Change

President-elect Donald Trump meant to praise his daughter, Ivanka, but ended up giving a platform to a British woman who lectured him on climate change.

The exchange happened Monday night when Trump posted this.

The tweet is a retweet from Twitter user @drgoodspine, whose account has since been changed to private. CNN reports that the account belongs to Massachusetts chiropractor Lawrence Goodstein. The tweet was meant to praise Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter. Hillary Clinton also praised Donald Trump’s children at the end of the second presidential debate, saying, “I respect his children. His children are incredibly able and devoted, and I think that says a lot about Donald.”

However, @drgoodspine’s comment references the Twitter handle @Ivanka. Ivanka Trump’s Twitter handle is @IvankaTrump.

@Ivanka belongs to Ivanka Majic, a British digital consultant from Brighton and Labour Party supporter. The Labour Party is Great Britain’s center-left, democratic socialist party.

She told media outlets that it was an unusual day.

“It’s not every morning, well it’s never really, that I wake up and find that lots of international news agencies want to talk to me. [On Twitter] I had many, many mentions. I normally try to reply politely, but I’m not going to be able to get back to everyone today.”

She thought about how to respond to Trump’s tweet before deciding on the issue of climate change. She said she chose climate change because that is an issue that people should be able to have a factual discussion about and because it affects the global community.

Ms. Majic tweeted this infographic back to Trump as a response.

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

The tweet implores Donald Trump to use more care on Twitter and to educate himself on climate change. The infographic purports that of almost 13 million scientists living in the United States, only 31, 486 have signed the Global Warming Petition Project.

This petition is available to view at www.petitionproject.org. It rejects the argument that greenhouse gasses cause global warming and urges the United States government to reject the global warming agreement written in Kyoto 10 years ago.

“The proposed limits on greenhouse gases would harm the environment, hinder the advance of science and technology, and damage the health and welfare of mankind.”

The petition’s legitimacy has been widely debunked by those who believe that global warming is a threat to humanity. NASA explains that 97 percent of climate scientists agree that human interference is likely a factor in climate change. Although scientists and leaders agree on the reality of human impact on the environment, they disagree on how or what to do to fix it.

Trump famously called global warming a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

However, he explained his views on global warming and his provocative choice of words in an interview on Fox & Friends. It was not that he denied global warming, but that causing America to shoulder the burden of climate change initiatives put American manufacturing at a disadvantage when competing on the global market.

“Obviously, I joke. But this is done for the benefit of China, because China does not do anything to help climate change. They burn everything you could burn; they couldn’t care less.”

Trump attempted to explain that American regulations on environmental safety would do nothing to help the global warming problem if American companies simply import goods from countries that lack environmental regulation, like China. The issue of whether or not President Trump denies climate change or will enact policies that effectively deny it has been a nerve-wracking issue for his political opponents on the left, as further evidenced by Ms. Ivanka Majic’s tweet.

