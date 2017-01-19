WWE News: Triple H Confirms Women’s Tournament Will Take Place This Summer

It has been rumored for months and now Triple H has confirmed it, WWE will be doing a huge women’s tournament later this year which will bring in some of the greatest female talent in the world to crown the best of the best. Like with the Cruiserweight Classic, WWE will most likely only use a few WWE NXT stars with the rest being non-contracted workers from all over the world.

The CWC was a massive success, so much so that WWE even brought back the WWE Cruiserweight Championship after almost a decade of it being gone. Women’s wrestling has gotten very popular in the last few years, and that could be due to the great material we saw from WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling. WWE gave us great women’s wrestling last year and have already begun trying to give us great material in 2017.

All this being said, we all heard of a women’s tournament so clearly everyone wanted to know if WWE wanted to bring it to the WWE Network this year. It does appear like there are plans to bring it in by the summer. Triple H spoke to the FOX Sports Wrestling Compadres Slamcast and would confirm everything. He was specifically asked about it due to his wife, Stephanie McMahon, bringing it up at a recent show. Triple H would say…

“So, that’s another one of my big, big kind of passions, is to go do that, a women’s tournament. And we’re down the road a bit of — the harder thing now, in a changing landscape, I feel like sometimes in WWE, like, you know, Tuesday, I’m like, “Okay, so this is where we’re going, right? No changing it? Yes!” On Wednesday morning, you have to call, it’s like, “We’re not doing that anymore.” So you look at the landscape and how much it’s changed in the last year. NXT Takeovers now are attached to our “Big Four” pay-per-views. Raw and SmackDown have split brands and have pay-per-views of their own, but there’s more pay-per-views. When you look at the big calendar of where do you stick an event, that’s changed. And you have to look for the space where you go like, “Do it here! … no, that’s not good, you have a holiday.” Right? So it’s really just been a process with the women of us finding the right time and space. This one worked out great with the little gap before Rumble here, to fit this tournament in and doing it in a shorter time frame, doing it live. The women, we’re probably going to do this summer, is what I’m hoping, and a lot of women performers just [reacted] when I said that, but that’s the plan anyway. And you know, again, much like cruisers, it’s to go scour the globe and maybe find the girls that are out there doing this that no one’s heard of, that no one has seen, that are like these diamonds waiting, and bring them up. And let’s see what they can do, and entertain people with the tournament, and let them be exposed to this new talent. And at the same time, just massively increase the opportunity and the talent pool for us, and for everyone, really.”

It appears that the summer will be the time period, but one does have to wonder if the CWC will also happen or if they will make it a bi-yearly event with the women’s tournament happening this year and the CWC returning in 2018. Clearly tournaments do very well in pro-wrestling. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has had great success with them and their company has been made primarily due to them.

It is quite difficult to do multiple tournaments like the ones WWE has put on. It takes months to do, and there are only so many people that can do the job of scouting for each tournament. If there are too many, then you have an issue of over-saturation. Meanwhile, if you have just enough then you run into a good position where you have the interest of WWE fans.

Triple H wants to make sure the WWE Network is filled with a lot of content, as does Vince McMahon. However, you have to be smart with it at the end of the day and too many tournaments can be bad. It remains to be seen if WWE will go with the CWC too, but as of now the focus is on the women’s tournament this summer. The question now is, who will participate in it?

[Featured Image By WWE]