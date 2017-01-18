‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Renewed By NBC: No Spoilers, But Katie Couric Cameo Expected

America has been swept away by the NBC television series This Is Us, and their demands to have the show renewed have been answered. In fact, there will not just be one new season, but instead Season 2 of This Is Us will be followed by a Season 3.

Altogether, this means that 36 new episodes are being promised to fans after the season finale of This Is Us airs. The first season of This Is Us will also contain 18 episodes, and the finale date for Season 1 will be in March.

Currently, This Is Us is returning from a five-week break, and after the January episodes started airing, fans knew that the season finale for Season 1 was just around the corner. Of course, the big question was whether fans should be scratching their heads about the outcome of the last episodes because This Is Us might not get renewed.

For example, there were several hints dropped that the This Is Us Season 1 finale would include details about the death of the father, Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Other fans were convinced that the story would be wrapped up for the final episode of This Is Us Season 1 because sometimes shows, even if they are popular, are canceled.

Despite this, according to The Wrap, the President of NBC Entertainment, Jennifer Salke, stated that This Is Us is a true success, and after renewing it for two more seasons, the president stated she had “no doubt it will have a long life on NBC.”

Does this mean that hints are already being dropped about This Is Us Season 4 and beyond?

So far, there have been comments from NBC, but no statements from cast members of This Is Us such as Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, or Ron Cephas Jones.

However, the ratings for This Is Us speak for themselves. For example, NBC says that each episode has a key 4.6 rating in the demographic that includes ages 18 to 49. This Is Us also claims 14.6 million viewers as well as fans.

Despite the interest in the series, there are very few hints about upcoming episodes of This Is Us. For example, on the same day that This Is Us was renewed for Season 2 and 3, Milo Ventimiglia gave an interview.

Regardless, since he did not want to give away any spoilers about This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia stated that the final episodes of Season 1 would be “explosive” and a “roller coaster” but did not divulge other details.

This silence extends to telling This Is Us fans that he knows when and how his character Jack dies, but he will not lose work as an actor throughout the future seasons because the show is about reflecting on the past.

Milo Ventimiglia also did not reveal any hints about This Is Us Season 2 being renewed.

Other teasers about upcoming episodes of This Is Us is the introduction of two new characters. Entertainment Weekly reported on the same day Season 2 and 3 were renewed that Katie Couric and Brian Tyree Henry would join This Is Us in the future and specified it would be before Season 1 concludes in March.

While Katie Couric will make a cameo appearance as herself on This Is Us, Brian Tyree Henry will be a guest star that plays the cousin of young William.

Obviously, This Is Us is extremely successful, but there are a couple of trivia quirks that may astound fans. For example, Glamour claims that This Is Us was almost called 36.

Also astonishing is that Fox gave This Is Us away and it was picked up by NBC, according to Ad Week. Around January 11, Fox’s co-CEO, Gary Newman, told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that This Is Us was given up to NBC because, “we just felt that tonally, it was a show that seemed consistent with [NBC’s] Parenthood and Friday Night Lights…”

According to Broadway World, success with shows like This Is Us and The Voice place NBC above Fox in the ratings. Overall, This Is Us is the No. 4 entertainment series on television for the demographic of 18 to 49-year-olds, and is also number five in total viewers compared to other television shows currently on the air.

This Is Us airs each week on Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. Central Time and 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

[Feature Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]