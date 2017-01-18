Watch India Vs. England Cricket Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Link For Second ODI

Fans can watch the India vs. England cricket match live online and see if the Men in Blue can keep up their winning streak in the second ODI between the two teams.

The teams will meet on Thursday for the second match in a best-of-three series. The match will take place in Cuttack and start at 1:30 p.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT/3 a.m. ET). It will be broadcast both in the U.K. and India, and streaming video can also be found for fans unable to make it to a television (a link to watch the cricket match online can be found below).

For England, Thursday’s ODI match is a chance to erase the misfortunes of the first several weeks of the series. India already won the Test series 4-0, and a win on Thursday would secure the One-Day International portion of the meeting for the Men in Blue.

Team India new Jersey looks promising…. pic.twitter.com/wsunWMXSqA — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 12, 2017

The loss in the first ODI match was especially difficult to swallow for the English side. The team posted 350 while batting first, but India successfully chased.

As Sidharth Monga wrote for ESPNcricinfo, the loss could be demoralizing for England given how well the team performed and how quick the turnaround is for the next match.

“With so much cricket happening these days, you don’t get to savour incredible performances for long,” he wrote. “Two days later, you are again staring at the prospect of a gruelling ODI. They are gruelling on the players because so much is packed into those 100 overs. Teams are mentally stronger than they used to be, and hardly carry negative momentum from defeats, but England have got to wonder after Pune what more they need to do. They scored 350, had India at 63 for 4, and didn’t really bowl awfully, but still lost with 11 balls to spare.”

India has room to improve as well, Monga noted. The team could have gotten a stronger performance out of its bowlers, for example.

But fans who watch the India vs. England cricket match live online are still likely to see a high-scoring affair. The small boundaries at Barabati Stadium make for an easier time for the batters, and the thin layer of grass could be trimmed even further ahead of the match, ESPNcricinfo reported.

It doesn’t seem to bother India if the match again plays out that way.

“As a batsman I wouldn’t complain if both teams are getting runs,” opener KL Rahul told ESPNcricinfo. “We try to put a great show for the crowd.”

And the English side showed a bit of frustration at putting up 350 runs in the first match but still losing.

“It’s the modern game isn’t it…looking at 350 and thinking ‘have we got enough?,'” seamer Jake Ball told Sky Sports.

“The average score is just going to keep getting higher and higher and when you’re playing on the flat pitches we seem to be playing on, with the smaller boundaries, the bar’s only going to get higher.”

The match has a bit of other drama, as it marks the start of the Virat Kohli era for the Indian squad. MS Dhoni’s time as India’s captain came to an end with the last series, and the big-hitting Kohli has now taken over.

Dhoni maybe one of world’s most successful cricket captains but India needs a change of leadership at the moment.https://t.co/rr9qfJ8FAU — The Quint (@TheQuint) January 9, 2017

Rosters

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 MS Dhoni (wk), 5 Yuvraj Singh, 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 R Ashwin/ Amit Mishra, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Alex Hales, 3 Joe Root, 4 Jos Buttler (wk), 5 Eoin Morgan (capt.), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid/Liam Plunkett, 11 Jake Ball

Fans who want to watch the India vs. England cricket match live online can find streaming video through Hotstar. Viewers in the U.K. will be able to see the match through Sky Sports.

[Featured Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images]