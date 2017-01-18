Ciara Looks Ready To Pop As She Flaunts Huge Baby Bump On Date With Russell Wilson

Ciara is officially in the final stretch of her second pregnancy, and the singer is absolutely glowing!

The 31-year-old stepped out for a breakfast date with husband Russell Wilson this week as she put her growing baby bump on display. The couple was casual as they enjoyed their day out before they welcome the new addition to their growing family. It’s been reported that Ciara is expected to give birth in late March or early April, according to Hollywood Life.

While it will be Wilson and Ciara’s first baby together, she is already mom to 2-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper and ex-fiancé Future. The Daily Mail reported on Ciara and Russell’s outing as the mom-to-be showed off her pregnancy in a casual black mini dress and sandals.

“She’s in the third trimester of her pregnancy and Ciara looked glowing as she stepped out with husband Russell Wilson in Beverly hills on Tuesday.”

As the article stated, Ciara was radiant as she was photographed leaving the restaurant with Wilson. The site continued to name the posh place where the couple dined as Ciara gave fans a much anticipated look at her growing baby bump.

“The couple, who announced they were going to be parents back in October, enjoyed a breakfast date at the upscale Montage Hotel.”

Of course, it was Ciara’s pregnant belly that received much of the focus as fans can’t help but notice the singer looks ready to pop.

“The heavily pregnant beauty sported a huge baby bump as she went bare-legged in a short-sleeved black mini dress.”

Based on the size of her growing baby bump, some fans are even guessing Ciara is expecting twins! However, she and Russell have yet to release the gender— or numbers— of their unborn baby.

“Twins or another boy”

Other Instagram users said Cici is looking beautiful and carries her pregnancy well.

“…she does carry her pregnancy very well.”

While she’s been spotted showcasing her pregnancy in public, Ciara hasn’t shared too many baby bump photos on social media. However, the ones she has posted have received a lot of love from fans and followers. She shared a close up selfie two weeks ago as she posed with no makeup in a photo that displayed her prominent bump.

The picture received almost half a million likes as fans took to congratulating Ciara on her pregnancy.

“I’m so happy for you!”

While Ciara and her adorable baby bump continue to make headlines, the singer has been dealing with a bit of drama as well. She and ex Future just settled their drawn out custody battle over their son as they both state they want to move on with their lives, reported Us Weekly.

“Pregnant Ciara and Future are done with fighting over their son, Future Jr. Us Weekly can confirm that the exes have settled their custody battle over the 2-year-old.”

The site reports the two have agreed on a joint custody agreement, but Ciara will spend the most time with Future Jr. as his father has a touring schedule to maintain.

“According to TMZ, the rapper, 33, and “I Bet” singer, 31, have agreed to joint custody, but Ciara will spend a majority of time with Future Jr. given Future’s touring schedule.”

Ciara also recently sat down with Cosmopolitan South Africa as she discussed her and Russell’s decision to remain abstinent until marriage. She told the magazine that she and Russell established a friendship while dating as they waited to consummate their relationship.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship.”

It seems the couple’s decision is working out for the best as they finally settle the custody battle and prepare to welcome another addition to their growing family.

