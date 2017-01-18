Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly At Odds Because She Refuses To Return To Paris Due To Robbery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly have very different views on Paris, France.

Just months after the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, a source claims the mother of two has vowed never to return to the city. Meanwhile, her rapper husband has reportedly insisted that he will retain his Paris apartment for work purposes.

“[Kim Kardashian] has told investigators she will never go back to Paris again because she feels so unsafe in what used to be her favorite city because of the robbery,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine on January 18.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been facing rumors of a possible divorce for months, but as the rumors swirl, the couple continues to spend time together and with their two children, 3-year-old daughter North West and 1-year-old son Saint West.

“Kanye [West] is refusing to sell his Paris apartment because he still loves the city and needs to conduct business there for his fashion empire,” the magazine’s source continued.

Although West may need to travel to Paris for work on occasion, Kim Kardashian isn’t on board with the rapper bringing their children with him to France and is also reportedly afraid of potential terrorism threats in the area.

“[Kim Kardashian] has also told Kanye their children [North, 3, and Saint, 13 months] are never allowed to go to France because she is also afraid of terrorism,” the outlet explained.

Kim Kardashian traveled to Paris last September, where she was seen at a number of events during Paris Fashion Week. Then, in early October, as her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out on the town, she was targeted by several men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the room where she had been staying.

“I heard noises at the door, like footsteps, and I asked shouting who was there, no one answered,” Kim Kardashian recounted, according to Le Journal du Dimanche. “They [caught] me and took me in the lobby. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, at this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced hardships in recent months, including his November 2016 hospitalization, but according to a report, they are currently in a good place. Following allegations of an impending divorce, an Us Weekly source shut down reports of marital strife.

West “convinced her” to stay married by confirming he was serious about getting help after his breakdown months ago, the magazine’s source, via the Daily Mail, revealed. “Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy. He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.”

According to the magazine, Kim Kardashian didn’t really “understand how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness.”

“When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier,” the source added.

Following West’s breakdown, he and Kim Kardashian have been spending time together in Los Angeles, where they were recently seen enjoying a dinner date without their two kids. Meanwhile, on social media, the high-profile couple recently shared numerous family photos which also included their children.

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres this March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]