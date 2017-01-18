WWE News: Updated Plans For ‘Smackdown Live’ And Elimination Chamber

The Road to WrestleMania is almost here and the WWE Universe is getting ready to Rumble in Texas. As it’s being dubbed Remember the Rumble, WWE officials are finalizing plans for the Royal Rumble match and beyond. WWE superstars such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, Braun Strowman, the New Day, and many more have already claimed a spot in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. For the first time in years, it’s truly unpredictable as to who will take home the prize.

Like each year, the winner will get to challenge the champion of his choosing and face them at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. Rumors began to fly about who will walk out victorious. At one point, it was the Undertaker who led the charge in the Internet Wrestling Community. The presumed plan would’ve been for Taker to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE championship. There were too many variables, especially for AJ Styles to drop his belt to Cena at the Royal Rumble.

For each brand, they have their favorites to win the Rumble and move on towards WrestleMania. WWE Raw is focused on three stars, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H. To hardcore WWE fans, it’s centered around the idea of part-time wrestlers taking control of WrestleMania. As far as Smackdown Live is concerned, they are set to include great wrestlers, young and old, which allows the WWE to expand its product on television.

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan accrued great talent and gave them opportunities. Between Baron Corbin, Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, and American Alpha, WWE’s blue brand have delivered what was promised at the WWE Draft. Coming up on Smackdown Live‘s schedule is the Elimination Chamber, which came through in a big way when Kevin Owens defeated John Cena in a huge surprise. In a recent update by Daily Wrestling News, updated plans for Smackdown Live and the Elimination Chamber were revealed.

“Commissioner Shane McMahon appeared on tonight’s WWE SmackDown and announced that the WWE Title will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at the February 12th pay-per-view. “The winner of the Chamber will go on to defend at WrestleMania 33. The current WWE Champion is AJ Styles but he’s set to defend the title at the January 29th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view against John Cena. There will be 5 other Superstars in the match. “Elimination Chamber, a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, takes place on February 12th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.”

In a recent article by the Inquisitr, McMahon’s announcement was elaborated on and it provided great insight on what could be a great Elimination Chamber show. The aforementioned men are going to headline the show. With Cena, Styles, and Corbin, they have a star-studded lineup ready to roll. That’s all disregarding Ziggler, the Miz, and Dean Ambrose, who are dominating the mid-card for Smackdown Live. The women on Tuesday nights just got a huge boost to its popularity as well.

Mickie James recently returned to the WWE to help Alexa Bliss defeat Becky Lynch in a steel cage. While all of this excitement is taking place, Kurt Angle was just announced as the first entrant in the WWE Hall of Fame for 2017. The former WWE champion already revealed who he wanted to wrestle one more match with in an article by Forbes.

“The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles,” Angle said. Will the future WWE Hall of Famer wrestle again? It may not be on Smackdown Live or at the Elimination Chamber, but WWE officials can have a field day with the Road to WrestleMania.

