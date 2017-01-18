Are Rose Hips Nature’s Wonder Drug?

Rose hips can grow just about anywhere and boast a plethora of medicinal benefits. The rose hip, also referred to as rose haw or rose hep, is the fruit of a rose. The plant, which grows up to 10 feet tall, was showcased on an episode of Alaska: The Last Frontier. The Kilcher clan harvested wild rose hips growing on their expansive homestead in Alaska to use them in jellies, sauces, mash, and natural home remedies.

The most frequently harvested rose hips come from the wild dog rose plant, according to Herb Wisdom. Once the fragrant white flower has bloomed and its petals have fallen off, it is time to harvest the rose hip. They are known to be an excellent source of vitamin C and contain 50 percent more of the essential vitamin than oranges. Because of the high amount of vitamin C found in rose hips, they are often considered an immune system booster.

Rose hips can be eaten raw, but only after being crushed through a blender. They can also be soaked overnight in water and cooked on medium heat for 30 minutes and then eaten. The hips are often used in herbal remedies for stomach disorders, diarrhea, constipation, gallstones, gallbladder ailments, lower urinary tract and kidney disorders, gout, back and leg pain, diabetes, high cholesterol, and quenching thirst, according to WebMD.

Top 5 Rose Hips Natural Home Remedies

Diuretic and Laxative — Due to the fruit acids and pectin round in rose hips, the pods are often made into a tea and sipped in an effort to help relieve constipation. The hips are also known to relieve the symptoms of kidney disorders. To make the rose hip tea, pour one cup of boiling water over one tablespoon of dried and crushed harvested hips. Allow the mixture to steep and then drain out any chunks of remaining hips before drinking. Honey can be added to bring a sweet flavor to the medicinal tea.

Skin Treatment — Rose hips are also thought to possess astringent qualities which may help reduce the appearance of skin burns, acne, and scars. The oil found in rose hips may be astringent but it is not known to dry out the skin, but instead rejuvenates it by trapping moisture in the cells. The high content of vitamin A found in rose hips may also help prevent and minimize wrinkles.

Immune System — Rose hips, due to the presence of vitamin A, may also help prevent infections from both viruses and bacteria.

Anti-Inflammatory — Rose hips have also been used to treat minor wounds and skin inflammations. German researchers reportedly found that rose hips may provide relief to rheumatoid arthritis sufferers. Patients with osteoarthritis have also noted finding some relief and a reduction in swelling after infiltrating rose hips into their daily routine.

Antioxidants — Rose hips also possess significant levels of antioxidants; carotenoids, flavonoids, polyphenols, leucoanthocyanins, and catechins. Because of these properties, rose hips are thought by some to be a possible natural cancer and cardiovascular disease preventative.

When cultivating and harvesting rose hips, never snip off the old flowers. They must die naturally before the hips are ready for harvesting. Rose hips can be dried naturally in the sun, dehydrated, or frozen for storage without losing their nutrients. Do not use a metal container to store the rose hips due to their high content of fruit acids. Although rose hips are not known to cause any negative medical or allergic reaction, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before using any type of natural medicine.

