Did Justin Bieber Use Kourtney Kardashian To Get Back At Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber was reportedly so “upset” when he saw photos of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, planting kisses all over The Weeknd, but did he retaliate with a reality star?

According to a new report, Justin Bieber, 22, allegedly used 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian as a “shoulder to lean on” following the release of super-cozy photos of Gomez, 24, and their fellow musician, and he reportedly did so in an effort to get a rise out of his former partner.

“It’s probably only a matter of time before Selena sends [Justin Bieber] an evil text to ask him about his night out,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on January 18. “She’s always been jealous of his relationship with Kourtney.”

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian were photographed together on Saturday night at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, just days after Gomez enjoyed a dinner date with The Weeknd at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

While Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez haven’t been involved in a committed relationship for some time, they’ve spent time together frequently in the years since their 2012 split and often fuel rumors regarding a possible reunion.

“She’s not over [Justin Bieber],” the source said. “Justin wants to get under Selena’s skin. And he knows how to annoy her — going out with Kourtney was the perfect payback.”

After Kourtney Kardashian parted ways with longtime partner Scott Disick, the father of her three children, in July 2015, she and Justin Bieber began spending time together in Los Angeles. However, when asked about their alleged romance, both parties chose to stay mum on the nature of their relationship.

In March of last year, Justin Bieber, who had been seen with Kourtney Kardashian for months, reached out to Selena Gomez on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two of them kissing in a swimming pool and in the caption, he wrote, “Feels.” In response, Gomez shared the comment “Perfect” before showing up to one of his shows in Los Angeles.

At that point, fans were convinced that “Jelena” was on the verge of a comeback, but around the same time, Kardashian was also seen at a show. Days later, a Hollywood Life report claimed Gomez was “freaking out” about Bieber’s decision to continue his relationship with the reality star.

“[Justin Bieber] promised Selena he was going to end his relationship with Kourtney, but he hasn’t done it yet,” an insider told Life & Style magazine in April. “He told Selena she needed to be patient.”

“The Kardashians scare Kourtney,” the magazine’s source explained. “She knows they have no boundaries. She does not want to have a confrontation with that family.”

As for Gomez, the report claimed the singer saw Kourtney Kardashian as a threat, but when it came to her relationship with Justin Bieber, she and the singer had “so much history between them.” So, when it comes to picking one or the other, Gomez was allegedly convinced that Justin Bieber would always pick her in the end.

“[Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez] keep playing mind games with each other because they both want to wear the pants when it comes to a relationship,” an insider added to Hollywood Life. “As much as they want things to happen again, it’s easier to play these games.”

Justin Bieber’s outing with Kourtney Kardashian days ago came months after their most recent outing in Miami, Florida, where they both celebrated the 4th of July holiday. As fans may recall, Kourtney Kardashian was in town with her family and friends while Bieber was tending to a number of shows in the area.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]