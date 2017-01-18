‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Kandi Burruss Sued For Not Paying Overtime Wages

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is being sued for not paying overtime wages. The man employed by the reality star claims that he worked 20-hour days, seven days a week.

What is up with these Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies not paying their workers? First, it was Sheree Whitfield who made headlines for being sued by contractors for incomplete payment as well as being in some serious trouble for not paying her taxes in years, according to reports by the Inquisitr.

Now, RHOA star Kandi Burruss is being sued by her employee who is claiming he worked over 20 hours a day, seven days a week, and has yet to be paid for his overtime work, according to Radar Online.

After the Bravo reality stars’ salaries were leaked online earlier this week, it was revealed that Kandi Burruss was the highest paid cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 9, making a cool $1.8 million.

Burruss makes more than one million dollars more than the lowest paid cast member, Porsha Williams, who only made $700,000 this season, according to the Inquisitr.

So, what could possibly be Burruss’ excuse for not paying her employees for overtime work?

Phaedra Parks reportedly refused to help Burruss’ enraged former employee take down Kandi when the employee expressed his desire to sue the reality star. However, that did not stop Johnnie Winston’s from moving forward with his wage lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Documents obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia revealed that Winston is suing Kandi Burruss and her company Kandi Koated Entertainment for “failure to pay overtime and minimum wage in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.”

Johnnie Winston served as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s studio manager, event planner, and production coordinator from August 3, 2013, to February 29, 2016.

The lawsuit claims that Burress failed to pay him for working in the recording studio, planning events, running errands, preparing meals for events, performing handyman and housekeeping duties, attending meetings, and more.

Winston filed the lawsuit against Burruss on October 27, 2016.

Kandi Burruss’ former employee alleged that he was ordered to attend mandatory meetings twice a month and be available to work seven days a week for 10 to 12 hours a day. Although, he claimed he was only paid for five days a week.

The man went on to explain that in the winter of 2014, his title was changed to “event planner” and he was then required to work for seven days a week for 20 hours a day.

He was terminated on April 20 of 2015 and then re-hired on May 1.

“Beginning in August 2013 and continuing through his termination on February 29, 2016, Defendants failed to pay Mr. Winston any overtime pay for performing his duties as required by the FLSA. Defendants failed to pay Mr. Winston the required minimum wage for performing his duties as required by the FLSA.”

Johnnie Winston claims that Kandi Burruss has denied his request for required pay.

He is now demanding a trial by jury and has asked to be granted “liquidated damages in an additional amount to equal to back pay and benefits.”

This was The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s response:

“Defendants did not willfully violate the Fair Labor Standards Act because any acts or omissions giving rise to this action were reasonable, undertaken in good faith, and were not undertaken with reckless disregard as to whether such actions or omissions violated the FLSA. Defendants cannot be liable for liquidated damages.”

Kandi Burruss asked the complaint be dismissed with prejudice. The reality star explained that she terminated her longtime employee because he has another business going on the side on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“The reason you were let go is because you have your side company. It was business.”

Burruss’ former employee argued that she should have had that discussion with him before letting him go.

“I don’t have to have any extra conversations with you about it. I’m the one f*****g paying you every week.”

Winston replied that he did not feel what he was getting each week was enough for the work he was doing.

“I don’t give a f**k if you thought it was worth what you were doing, you accepted the pay. I’m going to take my fake money and not worry about paying you anymore. Let this be the last paycheck you’re going to get from me. Goodbye!”

