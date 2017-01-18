Brandi Glanville Cries From Viewers Skewering Her Looks And Unfavorably Comparing Her To Sophie Stanbury

Brandi Glanville probably wishes that she stayed away from social media around the time that her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live aired on Tuesday night. That’s because she received a torrent of criticism, not only in regards to her personality and behavior and also her looks. On Twitter and Instagram, many people left comments that made fun of Brandi’s appearance. Viewer after viewer asked what happened to Brandi’s face. Some people also unfavorably compared Brandi to Ladies of London star Sophie Stanbury, who was the talk show’s other guest last night, saying that unlike Brandi, Sophie is a real beauty with class.

Brandi, who used to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and can now be seen on My Kitchen Rules, admitted that she cried upon seeing all the criticism. She sarcastically thanked everyone for reminding her how it feels to be bullied.

I'm pretty tough & I haven't actually cried in so long but thank you pop culture haters for reminding me how it feels to be bullied ???????????? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 18, 2017

Some people did speak up to defend Brandi and cheer her up. She re-tweeted several tweets that told her that she looked amazing, that she’s doing well in life and that those who criticize her are just hiding behind their computer screens. In response to one viewer who told her that she looked amazing on the talk show, Brandi admitted that she just wants to hide from all the hate. Brandi also admitted that getting older sucks and that she doesn’t understand why people are being so mean.

@SATCboy your sooooo nice with all this hate I just want to hide! Getting older sucks but I don't get the hate — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 18, 2017

She’s been a victim of her ex-sister-in-law’s digs, and she says Lisa Rinna is a victim of bad wigs! It’s #WWHL with Brandi Glanville and Sophie Stanbury. #RHOBH #LadiesOfLondon A photo posted by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

What did people write? In response to Watch What Happens Live‘s Instagram post advertising the latest show featuring Brandi Glanville and Sophie Stanbury, there were many comments about Brandi’s face. People gave their opinion that Brandi has ruined her face with too many procedures.

“Look at her face! It’s all plumped and pumped and the fake waxy look! Go home Brandi. Take your low class crude self home.” “Why is Brandi’s face so chubby? I mean there’s nothing wrong with chubby but she skinny.” “God let’s stop giving Brandi any attention – where’s her nose gone anyway?” “Brandy doesn’t even look like the same person…..she used to be so pretty….” “Her lips go crooked when she talks, did a lip injection malfunction lol!!” “Granville makes me throw up in my mouth a little bit every time I see her. She looks like she has tennis balls in her cheeks.”

One person even told Brandi to age gracefully like her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump, with whom she feuded with on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Brandi looks like she has something in her cheeks. Something is going on with her lips and when she smiles her teeth resemble George Washington’s. That outfit is much too young for her. When she sits down her stomach is heading towards her lap…no, no boo-boo!! Please age gracefully. Have a talk with Lisa Vanderpump…PLEASE!!!!”

Some people also criticized what Brandi chose to wore for the talk show, with one person likening her outfit to that of a prostitute’s.

“Put some clothes on. Dress like a lady and your age.” “Brandi is so trashy. Yuck. Hard to watch.” “Brandi needs to remember she is the mother of two boys… Dress like your on a TV talk show, not in your bedroom!” “Brandy looks and acts like a washed up hooker.”

Brandi Glanville now being called a “hooker” is a bit ironic. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brandi called some of her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars “hookers” while lashing out at them early last year for still talking about her and Kim Richards.

While people bashed Brandi, they praised Sophie.

“You can’t and shouldn’t put class like Sophie next to this tactless momma.” “Example of class and trash!” “Yuck! Gross!!…… I do like Sophie though???? very pretty”

What a hilarious night on #wwhl with @bravoandy what goes on under a kilt normally stays there but not tonight ???????? so much fun seeing @brandiglanville @kristentaekman @carydeuber ???????????? A photo posted by Sophie Stanbury (@sophiestanbury) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:18am PST

Some people even said that while they love Ladies of London star Sophie Stanbury, they won’t be watching the talk show because of Brandi’s presence.

“Oh I love Sophie. Too bad the other one is there. I’ll pass” “As much as I adore Sophie and her gorgeous hair, I won’t be watching this episode due to Brandi.”

Brandi Glanville has repeatedly defended her appearance in recent years. On Monday, Daily Mail published an article that highlighted Brandi’s facial procedures over the years and noted her “incredibly line free and plumped lip appearance” during a night out. In response to the article, Brandi tweeted that she hasn’t had her lips done in years.

Dear @DailyMailCeleb I have not had my lips done in years!! Grrr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]