Cynthia Bailey Buys Lake House: ‘I Actually Teared Up Watching The Flashbacks’

Cynthia Bailey decided it was time to move on from her troublesome marriage on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. For a long time, Bailey thought about what to do with her marriage, as she couldn’t trust her husband anymore. She questioned whether he had cheated on her after an infamous Instagram video was shared online, and she wondered why he kept opening night clubs in North Carolina compared to their home in Atlanta. Cynthia and her husband separated for a few months, but Bailey decided that she wanted to get a divorce. And before long, she had found herself a new home and sold her marital home in Atlanta.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now opening up about her decision to get a brand new home on a lake and sell her marital home. Bailey has previously revealed that she had promised Peter that she would sell her marital home so no one would live there with her once they had divorced. And she respected his wishes, selling the home quickly. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey packed up her home and Bravo had put together a series of flashbacks to document everything that had happened in the home.

“It was very difficult to pack up my old home. It is the only home that Noelle and I have ever known since our move to Atlanta from New York City almost nine years ago. There is so much history and memories in that house. I actually teared up watching the flashbacks. I didn’t think I would be so emotional,” Cynthia Bailey explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that it was tough for her to look bad on those moments.

The network hadn’t shared any bad memories from the home. This was the place where she burned her friendship contract with NeNe Leakes and it was where she tried to breathe life into her marriage. And even Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle was heartbroken about leaving the home behind, especially since Bailey hadn’t closed on her new lake house at the time.

“Noelle was excited about the move until it was actually time to move. Then she started to get all sentimental on me. She was eight years old when we moved to Atlanta, and now she is seventeen. Noelle grew up in that house,” Cynthia Bailey explains to Bravo.

Of course, Bailey has since purchased the lakefront home and she has been living there for a few months. She has shared pictures of the home on Instagram and she recently reflected on the home purchase as she soon turns 50 years old. But even though she moved into the home to avoid drama, she couldn’t help but get caught up in the shade that happened on Sunday’s episode. As it turns out, Cynthia Bailey is convinced that Phaedra Parks was throwing shade at her for a comment made about the pop-up shop.

“Absolutely! I think Phaedra was throwing a little shade my way in the group text, but because her event was for charity and a great cause, I chose to focus on the positivity of what she was trying to accomplish. I have donated water, and money to support the people who have been affected by the Flint Water Crisis. Phaedra’s pop up shop event was another great opportunity for me to show my support,” Bailey explained about the pop-up sale, which was the focus of Sunday’s episode.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about reliving the flashbacks? Do you think she will be happier at her lakefront home as a single woman?

[Featured Image by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Macy’s]