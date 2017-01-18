‘Will And Grace’ Revival Is Officially A-Go, NBC Orders 10 New Episodes Of Popular Sitcom [Video]

After months of whispers and teases from NBC and beyond, it’s now official: Will and Grace will indeed be revived for a 10-episode season later this year!

Entertainment website TV Line was among the first to report that the famed “Peacock Network” had authorized the set of episodes that follow up the eight-season comedy that initially aired from 1998 to 2006. All four cast members, Debra Messing, Eric McCormick, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, are set to reprise their roles as fashion designer Grace Adler, lawyer Will Truman, occasional theater actor Jack McFarland, and socialite Karen Walker, respectively, with series co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan also returning to helm the Will and Grace revival as executive producers.

“Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017,” Mutchnick relayed in a statement to TV Line.

In addition to both the cast and creators coming back, TV director James Burrows is also said to be signing on to overlook all 10 episodes of the Will and Grace revival set, just as he did with all 182 episodes of the series’ first running. Burrows, who recently directed several episodes of CBS’ Man with a Plan featuring another NBC alum, Matt LeBlanc of Friends fame, is often equally regarded for the long-running success of another sitcom from NBC yore, Cheers, which ran from 1982 to 1993 (only 35 out of the show’s massive 275 episode collective weren’t directed by him).

Rumors surrounding the idea of the Will and Grace reboot first started to pick up steam back in October of last year, when the cast reunited for a 10-minute-long scene to aid former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with her Oval Office run. Titled “Vote Honey,” the clip, which was posted on YouTube, has amassed more than 6 million views and was the first time fans had seen new material from the show in more than a decade.

The current head of NBC Entertainment, Jennifer Salke, says that the one-off scene, which was done mostly in secret, was instrumental in bringing the show back.

“The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” she expressed. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will and Grace is one of the best.”

Just two months later, as noted by the Inquisitr, American Horror Story actor Leslie Jordan, who often recurred on Will and Grace as minor character Beverly Leslie, let it slip during an NPR radio interview that he had been invited back to participate in the new mini-season. That reveal would, in turn, gauge a response of sorts from Messing, who corrected a fan over Jordan’s so-called “confirmation.”

“Sadly, Leslie was wrong,” she explained. “Nothing but talks [right now].”

In return, Jordan released an apology on his Facebook page and said that he spoke out of turn.

“I was told in no uncertain terms to zip it about the return of a certain series I once won an Emmy for,” he wrote in part, “and whether [or not] I will be involved in this series. Well, maybe I did whisper a few things I shouldn’t have.”

Ironically, following NBC’s official confirmation of the Will and Grace revival, Messing was the first of the cast to publicly speak on its return, once again via Twitter.

NBC hasn’t commented on if or how Jordan’s jumping of the gun may affect his return, or even how his character is involved in the new tales to be told in the upcoming episodes (Jordan’s character died in the show’s 2006 finale). No set date has been made for the premiere of the Will and Grace revival, but a promo for the new episodes can be seen above.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Stringer/Getty Images]