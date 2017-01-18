Is Taylor Swift Caught In The Middle Of Selena Gomez’s Potential Feud With The Hadid Sisters?

Selena Gomez has allegedly caused a rift in Taylor Swift’s infamous girl squad.

After going public with her relationship with The Weeknd days ago, Gomez has reportedly found herself in the middle of a potential feud — and Taylor Swift is allegedly stuck in the midst of the drama. While a new report claims Taylor Swift’s longtime BFF Gomez has caused some seriously “bad blood” between herself and model Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift is reportedly determined to steer clear of the tension between them.

“If this gets ugly, it’ll be on Bella and Gigi,” a source told Us Weekly, via Hollywood Life, in their January 30 issue. “Selena won’t respond unless she really needs to.”

According to the report, Gomez has never been one to spend time with Taylor Swift’s entire girl squad, which includes Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne and others. Instead, the “Same Old Love” singer prefers to spend “one-on-one” time with Taylor Swift, who she’s been friends with for 10 years.

“[Taylor Swift] won’t pick sides,” a source explained. “She gets along with everyone and wants to keep it that way.”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez haven’t been seen together since early last year, but in November, when Gomez nabbed the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock at the 2016 American Music Awards, Swift shared a video of her reaction to the news and in the clip, she was seen cheering on her friend. The ladies were also seen together in February of last year when they went to the 2016 Grammy Awards as one another’s date.

While Taylor Swift hasn’t been photographed with her friend for months, they are reportedly in touch. According to insiders, they had a “secret meeting” at Swift’s home in Beverly Hills, California, just a few days ago.

“[Taylor Swift] and Selena had a secret meeting at Taylor’s Beverly Hills home this week. It was the first time the two have seen each other in months and they had a lot of catching up to do,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They talked about everything. Selena was driven over to Taylor’s late night where they stayed in for several hours just the two of them. They chatted about boyfriends, ex’s, love and of course music.”

The singers also reportedly chatted about Gomez’s rumored romance with The Weeknd.

“Yes, Selena and [Taylor Swift] talked about The Weeknd. They talked about a lot of guys, including current crushes and old flames,” the source explained.

As fans may recall, Taylor Swift was never a big fan of Gomez’s past relationship with Justin Bieber and at one point, she was caught on camera sticking out her tongue as the now-exes reunited backstage at an awards show.

Just months ago, a source confirmed that Bieber was reportedly well-aware of Taylor Swift’s dislike of him — and noted that he felt the same about the “Wildest Dreams” singer.

“Justin knows [Taylor Swift] doesn’t like him and never will and the feeling is mutual, but he is smart enough to know not to say anything in public or on social media because he knows all the scrutiny he’d endure,” a source told Hollywood Life last year.

The source also claimed that Bieber felt Taylor Swift was responsible for some of the drama he has endured with his ex-girlfriend.

“He never expects to be [Taylor Swift’s] friend and is not looking to be her friend. He blames Taylor for some of his issues with Selena and that will never go away,” the insider added.

Taylor Swift has not yet commented on Selena Gomez’s alleged drama with Bella Hadid, nor is she expected to do so.

