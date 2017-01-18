Melania Trump ‘Doesn’t Like’ Fashion Designer Who Refuses To Dress Her, Donald Trump Reveals

Melania Trump “doesn’t like” one fashion designer who openly said he refuses to dress her when she becomes the first lady. She’s also said to not like his designs and wouldn’t even think of asking him to create anything in her wardrobe.

These revelations come from Donald Trump, who gave an interview to Fox & Friends‘ Ainsley Earhardt at Trump Tower. Billboard recapped the interview segment that was aired on Wednesday. He weighed in on multiple hot topics surrounding his inauguration, and one of them had to with the outspoken fashion designers who’ve openly refused to work with his wife when he becomes president. The president-elect said one designer in particular who refuses to dress Melania Trump isn’t even someone she likes — and she certainly isn’t fond of his work.

Donald Trump said in his interview that Melania “never asked Tom Ford, doesn’t like Tom Ford. Doesn’t like his designs. He was never asked to dress [Melania].”

The president-elect went on to say that even his friend, hotelier Steven Wynn, called him up to tell him that he “threw his clothes out of his hotel” after the designer made comments about not wanting to dress Melania Trump.

“I’m not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been,” Donald Trump said.

Tom Ford clarified his comments to Elle recently about why he wouldn’t dress Melania Trump after he said “she’s not necessarily my image.” The designer said several misleading reports made it seem as if he was being political in his decision not to work with Melania, but it was more about the principle of wearing an American designer since Trump is all about the American brand.

“Given this President’s beliefs about ‘made in America’–I think the clothes they wear should be made in America. I think that whoever is the President, or the First Lady, should be wearing clothes at a price point that are accessible to most Americans, and wearing clothes made in America. My clothes are made in Italy, they’re very, very expensive. I don’t think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the First Lady or the President should represent all people.”

Ford added that he made it clear that he also said he wouldn’t have dressed Hillary Clinton had she become the next president.

Tom Ford on the Real Reason Melania Trump Shouldn’t Wear His Clothes https://t.co/GwWvg2mxyY pic.twitter.com/5WmRumXnX0 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) January 9, 2017

With just days to go until the inauguration, there’s chatter that Melania Trump will wear gowns designed by Ralph Lauren. According to the Los Angeles Times, Melania is turning to Lauren for an inaugural gown and clothes she’ll wear for the inauguration itself.

Melania Trump has already worn Ralph Lauren designs throughout the presidential race. She was seen in a one-shouldered jumpsuit during her husband’s acceptance speech on Election Night. She reportedly bought the outfit at the designer’s Madison Avenue shop.

Lauren has also dressed Hillary Clinton in her famous pantsuits and is known as a Clinton supporter. Despite that, he takes no issue with dressing Melania Trump.

There are also reports that Ralph Lauren is working on additional pieces for other members of the Trump family. A Ralph Lauren spokesman has declined to comment on the matter.

Melania Trump May Wear Ralph Lauren to Donald Trump’s Inaugration – Ralph Lauren Reportedly Dressing Melania Trump https://t.co/5TDHS9ndAW — ActuallyArlie (@ActuallyArlie) January 18, 2017

Donald Trump was his usual straightforward self when he said his wife didn’t like Tom Ford or his designs. Although various designers have been outspoken about not working with Melania Trump due to her husband’s political views, Trump fired back at Ford after he received so much press for his controversial comments.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]