Donald Trump tweets the wrong Ivanka

Donald Trump sent a tweet to the wrong Ivanka on Monday night in the latest Twitter mishap to befall the president-elect just days ahead of Friday’s inauguration. Donald Trump shared a tweet praising his daughter Ivanka sent by Lawrence Goodstein, a Massachusetts chiropractor, as reported by CNN. Goodstein mistakenly left a space between Ivanka and Trump, meaning that the wrong handle was used, and the wrong Ivanka received the notifications — including when Donald Trump copied Goldstein’s tweet and shared it with his millions of followers.

Donald Trump tweeted in praise of who he thought was his daughter, “@realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.”

This praise came the same day as a special CNN special report by Gloria Borger on Ivanka Trump. The feature piece is titled “First Daughter: Ivanka Trump” and highlights Ivanka Trump’s childcare reform proposal. While childcare reform may be Ivanka Trump’s pet cause, the Ivanka whose handle Donald Trump used seems more concerned about global warming.

Ivanka Majic, the Ivanka who Donald Trump accidentally tweeted, is a British digital consultant from the town of Brighton. Goodstein’s original tweet did not garner much attention, but when Donald Trump tweeted her handle to his over 20 million followers, @Ivanka became a Twitter sensation overnight. Ivanka Majic, who has worked with the left-leaning Labour Party in England, was completely shocked by social media storm — she was asleep when Donald Trump sent the fateful tweet.

Speaking to BBC News, Majic recounted how she awoke in the morning to a seemingly infinite number of notifications. The tweet was shared more than 5,000 times, favorited over 30,000 times, and garnered over 8,000 replies. Ivanka Majic managed to increase her modest Twitter following to 4,500 thanks to Donald Trump’s inadvertent advertising. By 6 a.m., Majic was awoken by major news outlets seeking interviews with her.

Capitalizing on the tidal wave of social media attention, Majic tweeted back a reply to Donald Trump, writing, “you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange.”

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Donald Trump has yet to acknowledge the mistaken tweet or the reply, which is especially poignant considering Trump’s shaky stance on climate change. Donald Trump has pledged to cut funding to programs combatting climate change and in 2012 tweeted that global warming was “created by and for the Chinese.”

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Donald Trump has also stated that he will end the Paris Agreement on mitigating the damage of greenhouse gases and recently pledged to scrap regulations that limit industries notorious for pollution.

As reported by Salon, Donald Trump promised to “cancel job-killing restrictions on the production of American energy, including shale energy and clean coal, creating many millions of high-paying jobs.” Trump’s climate change denial and platform of reducing environmental protections have been a critical talking point throughout the campaign, and in the aftermath of the presidential election, Donald Trump has yet to articulate his environmental policy. This has many environmental activists deeply concerned, Ivanka Majic among them.

Ivanka Majic, though not a frequent Twitter user, has become a sudden ecological hero for her pointed reply to Donald Trump’s mistaken tweet to the wrong Ivanka.

Speaking to BBC News, Majic said, “I’m someone who has used Twitter since 2007. A new thing comes along and you create a username never thinking that one day Ivanka Trump’s dad will be President.”

[Featured Image by Charles Krupa/AP Images]