NFL Playoffs 2017: Bold Predictions For Conference Championships

We are down to the final four teams in the 2017 NFL Playoffs. Just to spice things up to the ultimate level, four of the best quarterbacks in the game will be taking the field when the AFC and NFC championships go down.

Tom Brady. Aaron Rodgers. Ben Roethlisberger. and Matt Ryan. Does it get any better than that? The NFL being a quarterback league, fans couldn’t have asked for better matchups. For the record, Ryan, Rodgers, and Brady are all in the running for NFL MVP. Of course, Roethlisberger is one of the best signal-callers in the game, and he has two Super Bowl victories to prove it.

In the AFC Championship game, the New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the NFC Championship game, the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons will duke it out. The best part? All four teams are on fire.

Green Bay is riding an eight-game winning streak, Atlanta is on a five-game winning streak, Pittsburgh is on a nine-game winning streak, and New England has won eight games in a row.

Not only are amazing quarterback plays and winning streaks big themes for the conference championship games, but are rematches.

In case fans forgot, Atlanta took down Green Bay earlier in the season by the score of 33-32, while New England took care of business against Pittsburgh and won by the score of 27-16.

Needless to say, the TV ratings should be pretty solid this weekend in the NFL thanks to all of the on-the-field storylines.

Before the conference championship festivities begin, make sure to get your fix of bold predictions.

Le’Veon Bell Will Put A New Meaning To Unstoppable

Le’Veon Bell not only has his own style in the running department, but he is currently ripping NFL defenses to shreds. In two playoff games, Bell has racked up 337 rushing yards, which is absurd.

While the Steelers are filled with weapons, the Killer B’s will be led by Bell when they take on the Patriots this weekend.

Look for the running machine to continue to carry the running load, which will lead to him having 150 rushing yards at a minimum. On top of that, look for him to get more involved in the passing game. After all, if a team plans on knocking off New England while playing on the road, they have to pull out all of the stops. In the end, Bell will rack up 200-plus yards.

Just in case fans were questioning his receiving abilities since he only has three receiving yards in the 2017 NFL playoffs, Bell racked up 616 receiving yards during the regular season.

Julio Jones Has Himself A Day, Records 200-Plus Receiving Yards

Julio Jones is a top receiver in this league, and there’s no doubt about it. Not only did he have 1,409 receiving yards in 2016, which was the second most in the NFL, but he had Matt Ryan throwing him the ball. Ryan racked up 4,944 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes this season.

Nonetheless, fans should not be surprised when Jones racks up 200-plus receiving yards in the NFC Championship game. His season-high in the receiving yards department is 300, so he is clearly capable of greatness and a 200-yard game.

Brady, Roethlisberger, Rodgers, And Ryan Throw For Three-Plus Touchdowns Apiece

Yes, all four quarterbacks in these conference championship games are capable of torching any offense in the league, but that would surely be something if all four just so happened to go off this weekend, and that is what this bold prediction is all about.

Brady will throw for three touchdown passes or more, Roethlisberger will throw for three touchdown passes or more, Rodgers will throw for three touchdown passes or more, and Ryan — you guessed it — will throw for three touchdown passes or more.

If this prediction becomes a reality, then fans could be in store for one of the greatest weekends in playoff football.

Both Road Teams — Wait For It — Win

All four teams are capable of winning a Super Bowl, but it would be quite the surprise if the road teams ended up capturing the victories this weekend.

If Rodgers continues to play like the best quarterback in the league, then the Packers likely aren’t going to lose, especially if the ball is in his hands late in the game. As for Pittsburgh, it has the toughest task of all. After all, New England has the best record in football, and Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been here many times before.

However, if Roethlisberger has a mistake-free day in the turnover department, then the Steelers could end up lighting up the scoreboard. No matter what, look for the Green Bay Packers to knock off the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship, and also look for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take down the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. Road warrior will be the name of the game in this round of the 2017 NFL playoffs.

