Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Care About The Black Community,’ Claims ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant has zero love for Donald Trump. In an interview on The Domenick Nati Show, the Real Housewives of Potomac star blasted the president-elect for not caring “about black people.” What else did Bryant dish?

When it comes to Trump taking office on January 20, Bryant isn’t looking forward to his inauguration. Not only did the reality star vote for Trump’s rival, but she’s also worried about all the negative things he said during the campaign.

“Of course I voted. Of course I vote for Hillary Clinton,” Bryant explained. “The hard thing that I’m finding, personally, is that in moving forward with this new president, he’s said and he’s done a lot of negative things. It’s very difficult for me to forget.”

Bryant also took issue with Trump’s stance towards minorities.

“I’m raising three little girls, black girls, and I just don’t find him to care about the black community,” Bryant said.

“Just recently the kind of like disrespect that he gave John Lewis is frightening and for Donald Trump to kind of like disrespect him it says a lot. When I look at my children and their future, this is really going to affect the people coming behind us. I just feel like they’re not in any way a concern of his. No way. And I shouldn’t feel that way as an American.”

Bryant continued, “As I look at my kids, as I raise my girls, I just feel like this incoming president could care less about little black girls [and] little black boys – the African American community. No, I just don’t think he cares.”

Aside from her feelings about President-elect Donald Trump, Bryant was also asked about her least favorite Housewife on The Domenick Nati Show. Although she is no longer a part of the hit franchise, Bryant revealed that former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville takes things a little too far sometimes.

Bryant recalled a time when Glanville told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that one of the cast members on The Real Housewives of Miami had a smelly “hoo-ha.”

“I was like, ‘Whoa!'” Bryant shared. “That’s a little below the belt. Literally below the belt.”

Bryant is part of Bravo’s new franchise, The Real Housewives of Potomac, which wrapped up its first season last spring. Production for the new season is currently underway, though Bravo hasn’t announced when RHOP will return.

While Bryant stirred up plenty of drama with her RHOP co-stars, she also made headlines for activities outside of the show. This includes her dramatic divorce with mega-church leader Jamal Bryant after she caught him cheating. The affair happened several years ago, and they remained good friends as they co-parent their kids.

Bryant and her husband were also involved in a lawsuit involving a woman who claimed that they illegally videotaped her in her apartment. The case was eventually thrown out due to a lack of evidence.

Bryant closed the interview on The Domenick Nati Show by sharing a story about a celebrity meeting that didn’t go as expected. Bryant revealed that she once met David Spade at a nightclub in New York and the actor wasn’t the friendliest person she’s ever met.

“I did meet – and he probably doesn’t even remember this – I did meet David Spade and he just wasn’t too warm and friendly,” she said. “He was just kinda of like, ‘Ah,’ yeah, he didn’t really have time… it was in New York at a club. I can’t even remember the name of the club. It was late. I didn’t get any love.”

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to premiere in 2017 on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]