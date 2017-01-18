A UFO Sighting In Sheffield, UK Has Caught The Attention Of The World [Opinion]

Do you believe in UFOs? If you do, the latest news about a UFO suddenly appearing in the city of Sheffield, U.K., will make you very excited. This rare sighting has been captured on a YouTube video that 10,000 people have seen so far. The video, which was recorded on December 27, 2016, with a CCTV camera at the University of Sheffield, shows a white object that resembles a moon moving quickly in the night sky. The CCTV camera was originally put in place to study peregrines, not UFOs, so you can imagine how surprised everyone was when they actually saw a UFO.

The UFO sighting is certainly the leading conversation in the city of Sheffield. Even those who do not believe in UFOs are very curious. As for professors and college students at the University of Sheffield, they are probably all having conversations about that UFO that has now become a part of the college curriculum.

Like in the U.K., here in America, we are also fascinated with UFOs. There are many science fiction movies about encounters with aliens, including the 1977 movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the 2000 blockbuster movie Mission to Mars. There are also numerous books about UFOs as well as many articles that are published in magazines and in online publications.

Some people even claim that they have seen aliens. Others believe that they have been abducted by aliens and even taken into their spaceships. Even though each person sees an alien in a different way, the most common description of an alien is a creature that has a huge head, piercing big black eyes, and a green slender body.

Those who believe in aliens also have different opinions of how their personality may be. Some see aliens as creatures who will visit the earth for the purpose of good and even become friends with humans. In the classic 1982 family movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the creature was a friendly alien. Others who believe in aliens fear them at the same time. If aliens ever came to Earth, they believe that they would come to start a war against humans that may even include destroying the earth.

Besides the recent UFO sighting at Sheffield, there are other places in the U.K. and the U.S. where some people have actually seen UFOs and even aliens.

At Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk, England, there was a UFO sighting on a frigid winter day in December of 1980. The UFO was spotted by an American serviceman who saw unusual lights in the sky. Originally, the serviceman thought that the UFO was an aircraft, but it was, in fact, a glowing metallic object. Besides the UFO sighting, there was other evidence that something very bizarre had happened. After the UFO encounter, there were excessively high levels of radiation in the trees.

Another place in the U.K. where there was a reported UFO sighting was in Warminster in Wiltshire, England. It all started with a walk that Marjorie took to church on Christmas morning in 1964. She felt strong sensations when she walked that affected her head, neck, and shoulders. Others reported feeling strange vibrations as well and even saw UFOs in the sky. In the 1970s, Warminster was one of the most popular places to see UFOs in the U.K., and it is still popular today.

The Roswell UFO incident in New Mexico in the United States has gone down in history as a sighting that some people believe was a great government cover up. It all started in July of 1947 with a storm in New Mexico. Mac Brazel heard a large crash at his ranch and discovered large debris. It turns out that the debris could have been the remains of a UFO. What was even more bizarre was that a nurse said that she was asked to do an alien autopsy. This story made international headlines and the question still remains today: Was this UFO incident shielded by the U.S. government?

In Nevada, what goes on in Area 51 is truly a mystery. This is a secret government site closed off to civilians and military traffic. Some people even believe that they study dead aliens at this secret government facility. Others think the government holds secret meetings with aliens. Area 51 looks like a fictional place from a scientific movie, and it is not even included on the official map. There is even a sign near Area 51 called Extraterrestrial Highway.

Like all other spots where some people have seen UFOs, ufologists will continue to study the recent sighting in Sheffield, U.K. Do you ever wonder why some people are so interested in UFOs and aliens? When we look at the night sky, with all of those twinkling stars and planets, it is hard to believe that we are alone in the universe.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]