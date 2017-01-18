‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Has A Fan In Brandi Glanville? Sort Of

Scheana Marie didn’t appear on last night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, but as guest Brandi Glanville spoke of her Bravo TV show, Vanderpump Rules, her name came up.

During the show, Glanville, who previously appeared as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, addressed the ongoing speculation into Lala Kent’s alleged relationship with a married man, which has taken center stage during the series’ fifth season.

When Glanville was asked if she feels Scheana Marie has been hypocritical in taking aim at Kent for her allegedly inappropriate relationship with her mystery man, Glanville said she did.

“Obviously, I think that it is hypocritical,” Glanville explained to Cohen, according to a report by TooFab on January 18.

As fans will recall, Scheana Marie was involved in an affair with Brandi Glanville’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian, during their nine-year marriage, which was exposed after Cibrian was confirmed to have also engaged in an affair with LeAnn Rimes, who was married at the time as well.

Glanville then pointed out that there hasn’t been any actual proof confirming that Kent is, in fact, dating someone who is already married.

“Does anyone really know that it what happened with Lala? I don’t really know. I had Lala on my radio show and she never said that and I like Lala,” Glanville explained.

While Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Jax Taylor, have insisted that Kent’s boyfriend is married, there has been no solid evidence of any such thing. And when it comes to the mystery man’s identity, none of the members of the Vanderpump Rules cast have shared any information.

Also on the show, several of the women have taken a stand against Scheana Marie after she chose to apologize to Kent for saying anything about her that may have been untrue. According to Schroeder and Maloney, this was unacceptable for Scheana Marie to do.

As for how Glanville feels about the season and all its drama, she shockingly revealed that she is only a fan of one woman on the show, and that woman is Scheana Marie. Despite their past issues, which have been addressed on both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, Glanville feels Scheana Marie is the sole voice of reason on the reality series.

“Honestly, [Scheana Marie] is the only girl I like this season on Vanderpump Rules. She seems like she’s the only one that has the voice of reason. She’s being normal.”

Years ago, things were far less civil between Glanville and Scheana Marie, and after a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live, during which Glanville claimed to have chatted with Scheana Marie multiple times about her affair with Eddie Cibrian, Scheana Marie put her on blast for “blatant lies.”

“It’s ludicrous. For her to say, we sat down multiple times with each other is a complete and blatant lie. We sat down once, which everyone saw. There were no other sit downs, so whatever she is talking about that [Lisa Vanderpump] supposedly asked her do for the show is ridiculous,” Scheana Marie explained to Radar Online.

“When I hooked up with her d*****bag ex-husband, who wasn’t wearing a ring, I was 21 and just moved to LA. I had no idea who he was. Unless you’re Brad f***ing Pitt, I don’t know who you are. It happened so long ago. It’s so irrelevant, but Brandi keeps bringing it up and calling me a wh**e. It’s like get a new storyline!” Scheana Marie added.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]