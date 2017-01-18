Watch People’s Choice Awards Live Streaming Online, On Demand, And On TV: Don’t Miss 2017 Red Carpet Event [Video]

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 on CBS, and you can watch all the glitz, glamour, and fun streaming live online, on TV, and through on-demand networks. Beginning at 9 p.m. ET, the show will run until 11 p.m. and will be tape delayed for West Coast viewers in the Pacific time zone. The People’s Choice Awards are celebrating their 43rd year, and there will be an official live stream of the Red Carpet event on Facebook beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Those who want to watch the People’s Choice Awards and the Red Carpet arrivals will find Facebook live and CBS Live are the places to be.

Joel McHale (Community, The Soup) brings his comedic flair to the show as he serves as tonight’s host. This isn’t McHale’s first time hosting a big awards show. He hosted the 2011 Independent Spirit Awards and hosted the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Annual Dinner where he entertained President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, according to the L.A. Times.

Mark Burnett, President of MGM Television and Digital and executive producer of the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, released a statement through CBS regarding his excitement about tonight’s event.

“It is an honor to be back again and work with a team that is one of the finest in the business,” said Burnett. “This show is so unique, as the fans get to choose all the winners and it is up to them who comes to the stage. We are looking forward to another great event.”

People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 2017

Many people are searching for how to watch the People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet live stream. For 2017, CBS has decided to use Facebook live as their medium for broadcasting the Red Carpet event. There won’t be a television airing of the Red Carpet before the official People’s Choice Awards show begins at 9 p.m. Those looking for a way to watch the Red Carpet arrivals online, on TV or on-demand will find that they’ll get the best coverage by heading over to the People’s Choice Awards’ Facebook page and watching the event streaming live there. Facebook and Twitter social media users are sharing photos and videos with the hashtag #PCAs, and many are following @CBS and @PeoplesChoice for the latest news.

In addition to the People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet live stream on Facebook, Pop Crush will provide live coverage from the Red Carpet.

People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Photos and Videos

Once the People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet event begins, check back here for photos and videos of the celebrities as they arrive. There are many notable celebrities who will attend tonight’s show, and all eyes will be on what they are wearing. Some celebrities who will be at tonight’s show include Justin Timberlake, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Wilmer Valderrama, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Fifth Harmony, John Stamos, Tyler Posey, Cheryl Burke, Victoria Justice, Ruby Rose, Johnny Galecki, Robert Downey Jr., Dwayne Johnson, and Priyanka Chopra. Tonight’s People’s Choice Awards will be the first time that the group Fifth Harmony performs as a quartet. Stay tuned as there are more celebrities who will attend tonight’s event, and we’ll have the photos and videos for you in real time.

TOMORROW #FifthHarmony will perform for the 1st time as a foursome at the #PCAs!!! RT if you're excited for the girls! pic.twitter.com/OQA6cu55cm — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 17, 2017

People’s Choice Awards Nominees 2017

The People’s Choice Awards 2017 has 64 categories in which fans submit their votes for nominees. This may be a big year for talk show host, comedian, actress, and activist Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres is nominated in three categories, and if she sweeps the awards, she will win the most People’s Choice Awards in history. There’s a big difference between People’s Choice Awards and award shows like the Golden Globes or the Academy Awards. For example, Suicide Squad was destroyed by critics, yet a popular hit with fans. Some fans were so outraged by negative reviews of the film that they threatened lawsuits. Suicide Squad is a contender for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards for favorite movie. It is competing against Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, Deadpool, and Zootopia.

Tune in to @peopleschoice awards tonight @cbs to see if @fullerhouse wins Best Premium Comedy Series pic.twitter.com/ok4eatpfBt — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 18, 2017

Another example of how the People’s Choice Awards nominees differ from other award shows is the nomination for the Netflix series Fuller House for favorite premium comedy series. While Fuller House is a huge hit with fans and will return for Season 3, the show was obliterated by negative critics’ reviews. The difference between the award shows and nominations makes it clear that fans and critics have different opinions on quality entertainment and taste. During award show season, the People’s Choice Awards stands apart from the other events as it is the time when the fans truly voice their opinions and cast their votes.

The nominees for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards

People’s Choice Awards 2017 Nominees and Categories Full List

People’s Choice Awards 2017 Categories include “Favorite Movie,” “Movie Actor,” “Movie Actress,” “Action Movie,” “Action Movie Actress,” “Animated Movie Voice,” “Comedic Movie,” “Comedic Movie Actor,” “Comedic Movie Actress,” “Dramatic Movie,” “Dramatic Movie Actor,” “Dramatic Movie Actress,” “Family Movie,” “Thriller Movie,” “Movie Icon,” “TV Show,” “TV Network Comedy,” “Comedic TV Actor,” “Comedic TV Actress,” “Network TV Drama,” “Dramatic TV Actor,” “Dramatic TV Actress,” “Cable TV Comedy,” “Cable TV Drama,” “Cable TV Actress,” “Cable TV Actor,” “TV Crime Drama,” “TV Crime Drama Actor,” “TV Crime Drama Actress,” “Premium Drama Series,” “Premium Comedy Series,” “Premium Series Actor,” “Premium Series Actress,” “Network Sci-Fi/TV Fantasy Show,” “Premium Sci-Fi/TV Fantasy Show,” “Sci-Fi/TV Fantasy Actor,” “Sci-Fi/TV Fantasy Actress,” “Competition TV Show,” “Daytime TV Host,” “Daytime TV Hosting Team,” “Late Night Talk Show Host,” “Animated TV Show,” “Actor in a New TV Series,” “Actress in a New TV Series,” “New TV Comedy,” “New TV Drama,” “Male Artist,” “Female Artist,” “Group,” “Breakout Artist,” “Male Country Artist,” “Female Country Artist,” “Country Group,” “Pop Artist,” “Hip-Hop Artist,” “R&B Artist,” “Album,” “Social Media Celebrity,” “Social Media Star,” “YouTube Star,” and “Comedic Collaboration.”

Here is a full list of the 2017 People’s Choice Awards nominees as presented on the official website.

People’s Choice Awards Winners 2017

Check back here during the live 2017 People’s Choice Awards show, and we’ll provide you with the latest winners, news, and updates. We’ll have videos so you can watch winners as they accept their awards and backstage interviews. Do you have early predictions for the People’s Choice Awards 2017 winners?

How to Watch CBS Live Stream Online

CBS will provide two live streams; neither of which are free. The first stream is through CBS Live, and you must have a cable or satellite television subscription in order to watch shows like the People’s Choice Awards online. The second is CBS All Access. CBS All Access is a pay subscription that gives you an a la carte version or app with access to CBS on-demand content and programming, as well as live TV events. International viewers who want to watch the People’s Choice Awards will find that CBS All Access is the best option.

While many people suggest cutting the cable cord and ordering stand-alone services, you’ll quickly find the subscriptions add up. Those who want to ensure they have easy, simple access to live events, streaming online programming, and on-demand shows will find that having a cable or satellite subscription is the best way. With your cable or satellite provider, you can even download your provider’s official app and tune into live television broadcasts that way. For example, if your cable provider is Spectrum or Comcast, download that app, then tune to the CBS channel, and you can watch the live stream that way.

Are you going to watch the People’s Choice Awards and Red Carpet event streaming live online through the CBS apps, on TV or on demand? You will be able to follow the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images for the People’s Choice Awards]