Amy Schumer Signs Netflix Deal, Amy Adams Photobomb Goes Viral

Amy Schumer has joined the Netflix family, according to CNN. The 35-year-old Inside Amy Schumer star is the latest addition to the Netflix family after fellow comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock recently signed deals with the streaming service.

Amy Schumer issued a statement in which she announced she was “very happy” to become part of the Netflix family with the new special she had recorded in November of 2016 at Colorado’s Bellco Theater.

Congrats to our friend @amyschumer on her new comedy special set for Netflix: https://t.co/sVDuxY8d5I via @Deadline pic.twitter.com/Jb6vxNHUm1 — Dying Laughing (@dyinglaughfilm) January 10, 2017

In the same statement, Amy Schumer also joked that Netflix might finally check out her Stranger Things audition tape she had recorded to play the Demogorgon on Season 2. While that’s clearly a joke and Schumer has never auditioned for the Netflix hit series, it’s no joke that her special will be streamed via Netflix.

While it’s unclear when Netflix will begin streaming Amy Schumer’s latest special, the Inside Amy Schumer star joins a pretty enviable list of comedians currently working with the leading streaming service.

In November of 2016, Netflix announced comedian Dave Chappelle would produce a new stand-up comedy special for the streaming service. A few weeks before that, Chris Rock signed a $40 million deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials.

Amy Schumer is currently one of the busiest comedians, while her sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer, has been nominated for 12 Emmys and has won three. Schumer has also been pretty popular in the movie industry, as her 2015 hit Trainwreck grossed over $140 million around the world.

Even before joining the Netflix family, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock have long been close pals. The latest indication of that is the trio’s performance last week at New York’s famous Comedy Cellar, according to Time magazine.

Last Thursday, Amy Schumer joined some of the biggest comedy stars of this decade – Rock, Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, and Jerry Seinfeld – to crack jokes in front of a live audience at Comedy Cellar.

A night to remember A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

In fact, Amy Schumer and Chappelle were apparently impromptu additions to the main lineup of comedians that night. However, the two comedians are practically gods at improvising, so they turned the show into an “epic” night, according to some Instagram users who attended the event that night.

Last month, Rock and Amy Schumer were spotted attending a Knicks game together. Besides working with Netflix, Schumer is currently busy preparing for the release of her new film Snatched, which is set to hit theaters in May.

One Amy is fun, but two Amys is even more fun! Amy Adams photobombed Amy Schumer and her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, at this year’s Golden Globes, and it immediately became a hit, according to People magazine.

u gotta be insane to like amy schumer better than amy adams come on pic.twitter.com/5Y7cdcrDCS — carol (@wonderwomain) January 11, 2017

Right when Amy Schumer, Hanish, and the kids from Stranger Things were preparing to take a group photo, Adams crashed their photo by standing right behind the Trainwreck actress.

When posting the photo on Instagram, Schumer captioned it by writing, “Ummmmm things got strange.”

Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Quite expectedly, the next photo that appeared on Amy Schumer’s Instagram page was her selfie with Adams and her Snatched co-star, Goldie Hawn, who plays her mother in the film.

Hi guys #goldenglobes @officialgoldiehawn #amyadams A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

Hawn and Amy Schumer are definitely the cutest comedy duo ever, and that’s what they proved on the Golden Globes stage while presenting the statuette for Best Actor in the musical comedy category.

When Hawn and Amy Schumer got onstage, the former jokingly blundered several words. Hawn attempted to announce the category, but couldn’t see if she was presenting the award to “a motion picture comedy or mystical” (Hawn said she had forgotten to bring her glasses up to the stage).

Me and my movie mama #goldenglobes A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

After Hawn had blundered a few more words, Amy Schumer saved the awkward situation by announcing, “Nevermind, here they are!”

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/Getty Images]