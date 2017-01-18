All Are Invited To A Gay Dance Party At VP Mike Pence House In NW DC Tonight

An organization called WERK For Peace is throwing a “Queer Dance Party” at the home of Mike Pence, the soon to be Vice President. Now Mike Pence and “Queer Dance Party” are not words you often hear together, but it’s going down tonight, starting at 6 p.m. until 9, or whenever the District police shut it down.

Mike Pence is hardly a friend of the LGBT community, and that is why he is being “welcomed” to the neighborhood with a not so surprise party. Mike Pence is a believer in “conversion therapy,” which involves praying the gay away, says the Inquisitr. Conversion therapy can involve ECT, which is electroshock therapy, that Pence insists he never recommended. Pence has also said he wants to overturn the law protecting transgender people and bathroom choice.

‘Queer Dance Party’ Being Held Right Outside Homophobe Mike Pence’s DC Home https://t.co/DGYPtGmF57 — John Smith (@AcceptTheResult) January 18, 2017

WERK for Peace has tried to spread the message that a big gay dance party, called “Queer Dance Party,” is going down at the home of Mike Pence on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest, D.C. through Facebook with a big invitation. UPROXX says that Pence, the man who signed Indiana’s Religious Freedom Bill, which allows employers to refuse to pay for things that they consider against their religion, and who believes that conversion therapy is an actual option, is actually going to take the oath to be vice president, and so he should get a look at the people he’s hurting.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Mike Pence Confirms Trump Presidency Will Abolish Birth Control…

Trump VP Mike Pence Dismisses Evolution, Believes Darwin ‘Only…

Things You Should Know About Trump VP Mike Pence – The Inquisitr

People Across The Country Flood Pro-Life Mike Pence With Planned…

Mike Pence and family have not yet moved into their new home, so WERK for Peace thought that they might christen the area in front of the new Pence home.

“If Mike Pence won’t go to Pride, fellow citizens, WERK and its supporters will bring Pride to him.”

LGBTQ activists are protesting Mike Pence by throwing a dance party outside… https://t.co/wAXmBsx25y by #TOKYO_DEMOCRACY via @c0nvey — pkt (@pktsugi) January 18, 2017

WERK for Peace shared the detailed invite on their Facebook page.

“The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase. We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphernalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance That’s right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!” “WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 are teaming up to bring you the best dance party in the nation, so you betta’ show up and weerrrrkkk! We will meet at the Friendship heights metro and make our way via carpooling or dance to Daddy Pence’s neighborhood. Bring your flyest rainbow gear and your booty/body shaking skills!”

Though the invite says that the home of Mike Pence is in Chevy Chase, it is actually on the Washington, D.C. side of Wisconsin Avenue. The meetup place is at the Friendship Heights Metro Station. But not everyone is so excited about the “Queer Dance Party” and some have left some angry messages on the Facebook page.

“Really? Then you’re just as sick as the rest of these people. I hope every single one of them gets arrested for trespassing. Just another bunch of Communists qu**rs.”

But more than the messages of hate, there are messages of love from people across the country. The Daily Dot says that this event is an act of peaceful protest, and WERK for Peace wants to keep it that way. WERK has organized other events, including a flash mob for peace to bring attention to the level of gun violence. The organization started as a result of the massacre in Orlando where 49 LGBTQ people were killed.

LGBTQ activists to protest Mike Pence with huge "Queer Dance Party" outside his house. https://t.co/7fghnEBb3k pic.twitter.com/Za1qlYlk3L — Complex (@Complex) January 18, 2017

Do you think that WERK for Peace will be able to pull off the “Queer Dance Party” at the home of Mike Pence?

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]