Miley Cyrus Throws Rockstar Birthday Party For Liam Hemsworth And Wayne Coyne, Complete With Weed Bar

Miley Cyrus sure knows how to celebrate a birthday, according to Refinery29. On Friday, the 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer threw a weed-themed party celebrating the birthdays of her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, sister Noah Cyrus, and friend Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips.

It may not come as a surprise to anyone that Miley Cyrus loves weed. The singer hosted the marijuana-themed celebration that was reportedly inspired by rap group N.W.A. To make the party look and feel cooler, the dress code was apparently “straight outta Compton,” judging by Instagram snaps shared by the guests.

Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleaños bro liam! #liambirthday #cuñadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

As if it wasn’t expected, Miley Cyrus purchased lots of goodie bags from Snoop Dogg’s weed company, Merry Jane, for the party held in Los Angeles. Also, to make guests feel like they were at home, Cyrus included the typical stoner item of oversized pizzas on the menu, which the singer had purchased from Big Mama’s & Papa’s.

But what probably deserves the highest (no pun intended) praise is the marijuana bar, which can be seen on some of the photos shared by Miley Cyrus and guests of the party via Instagram. In the Merry Jane bags, there were pre-rolled joints.

In the caption to one of the Instagram snaps showing off the party’s merchandise, Miley Cyrus thanked Snoop Dogg for being “such a dope ganja innovator.” Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky was also seen at the party as she shared a photo of herself eating a slice of a huge pizza.

We won't be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

In another caption, Pataky let her 1.1 million Instagram followers know that the guests wouldn’t be hungry with such a massive pizza. Miley Cyrus also took to Instagram to share a birthday message to her boyfriend.

For a third caption, Miley Cyrus referred to Liam Hemsworth as “my favorite being EVER EVER EVER.” The “We Can’t Stop” singer also wrote that Liam had been her “best friend since the day we met,” before adding that she’s “beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you.”

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! ???????????????????? I love you @liamhemsworth A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

In one of the photos, Miley Cyrus, who is seen with what appears to be a joint in her mouth, is standing next to a marijuana bar that had an illuminated sign reading “Weed” above it. In addition to celebrating the birthdays, the guests also apparently celebrated the fact that the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in Los Angeles at the start of the year.

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

But apparently throwing a weed-themed birthday party for Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips is one of the least bizarre things Miley Cyrus can do for Coyne, according to Hollywood Life, as she also sends him some interesting selfies.

When 55-year-old Coyne publicly admitted he and the 24-year-old Miley Cyrus are best pals, people couldn’t wrap their head around it. But that’s just details. As it turns out, their friendship is even more bizarre than one might think.

????❤️???????????? @waynecoyne5 @katyweaver A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

In his new interview with the Guardian, the Flaming Lips frontman admitted he and Miley Cyrus are texting on an everyday basis. But just sending texts to her friend wasn’t enough for the “We Can’t Stop” singer, so she started sending him peeing selfies.

“I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.”

While it sure looks like Coyne is saying Miley Cyrus sends him 1,000 peeing selfies a day, the Flaming Lips frontman probably means that the 24-year-old singer texts him 1,000 times a day. Either that or Cyrus has some very serious bladder issues.

If Miley Cyrus’s best pal receives peeing selfies from her, what kind of selfies does her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth get?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]