Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day Draws Near, President-Elect Optimistic Despite Protests

Donald Trump’s inauguration day is only a couple of days away, and the President-elect is feeling optimistic despite the massive protests and the numerous call for boycotts being organized not just in the country but in other parts of the world.

Trump, who will be the 45th president of the United States once he gets sworn in on the 2oth of January, has promised a “beautiful” inauguration ceremony. The Republican will be addressing hundreds of thousands of attendees in Washington D.C. as well as millions of viewers around the world.

Express reports that a massive security operation has been organized ahead of the event. The US Capitol building where Donald Trump is expected to deliver his inaugural address will be heavily guarded around its perimeters. Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said 28,000 security officials, including over 30,000 police officers and 5,000 members of the National Guard, as reported by Metro.

“We’re going to have a very, very elegant day,” Mr. Trump promised. “The 20th is going to be something that will be very, very special, very beautiful.”

Meanwhile, demonstrations and protests are being organized ahead of Trump’s inauguration day. As reported by Metro, security officials claim that 99 groups — both for and against Trump — are planning to stage demonstrations that would last three days. Some groups are planning to disrupt Trump’s inauguration ceremony at security checkpoints, claims security officials.

Around 200,000 people are expected to gather at a women’s march in Washington a day after the ceremony, while protests are also being planned in European countries such as London and Edinburgh. Many of those planning to attend the march said that they would be wearing pink-knitted hats with cat ears — clearly a response to Trump’s “grab by the pussy” comment in a 2015 leaked video

Celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Amy Schumer, America Ferrera and Patricia Arquette announced that they will be attending the protests.

As reported by CNN,Donald Trump himself will be writing his own inaugural speech, with the help of Stephen Miller, whom the President-elect has appointed to become his senior White House adviser for policy.

“He wants to continue to talk about issues and areas where he can unite the country — bring it together,” transition spokesman Sean Spicer told the USA Today.

Hillary Clinton is reportedly attending Trump’s inauguration with husband and former US President Bill Clinton despite having experienced a contentious battle for the Presidency. President Barack Obama and former US President George W. Bush are expected to attend the ceremony, as well.

Around 50 members of the Democratic Congress said that they would boycott Trump’s inauguration on account of his verbal tiff with Congressman John Lewis.

Mr. Lewis claimed that Donald Trump’s incoming presidency is illegitimate due to Russia’s alleged interference in the US Presidential election. Trump responded to the criticism via Twitter, writing that Lewis is “all talk, talk, talk – no action or results.”

The inauguration ceremony will start on Thursday after Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike lay wreaths at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

A concert, entitled “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” will be staged later in the day at the Lincoln Memorial.

While many musical artists and entertainers refused to take part in Trump’s inauguration ceremonies, country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down remain committed to performing in the event.

All the celebrities invited to perform at Donald #Trump’s inauguration, and their responses | By @constancegrady https://t.co/rWRhcO8vsk — Your News (@aerdt) January 18, 2017

Trump needs to attend the presidential procession and the parade after he is sworn in as President of the United States, followed by an inaugural ball at the Walter E Washington Convention Centre later that evening.

Incoming President Donald Trump said that he would not be attending to his duties as President until Monday, just two days after his inauguration.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]