‘RHOA’ Salaries Secretly Leaked! Who Makes What In The ATL?

It’s no secret that the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta make a lot of money. From luxurious cars to fancy houses, the stars of RHOA know how to show off their wealth. But how much do they really make in a given season?

Radar Online released documents that show how much Bravo paid each cast member for Season 9 of the RHOA. Kandi Burruss came in on the top of the list, raking in $1.8 million per season! Burruss is hardly the only millionaire on the show.

Kenya Moore came in second with $1.4 million while Phaedra Parks pulled down $1.3 million this season. Cynthia Bailey is another millionaire on the payroll, bringing down $1.2 million, though her ex, Peter Thomas, was only given $20,000 for his appearances.

According to WetPaint, the other stars on the show didn’t break the million dollar mark. This includes Sheree Whitfield, who was on salary for $800,000, and Porsha Williams, who came in last at $700,000. Even still, Williams and Whitfield’s salaries for Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is nothing to scoff at.

Speaking of Whitfield, In Touch Weekly reports that Bravo only paid her $250,000 for appearing on Season 8 of the hit reality show. This amount was double what Whitfield was making for Season 7, though it now looks like Bravo tripled that amount for the current season.

Producers were willing to up Whitfield’s pay because they wanted her to “bring the drama” after NeNe Leakes decided to part ways with the show. So far, Whitfield has done just that and continues to stir up drama with her fellow cast members.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta is the crown jewel in Bravo’s crown, and it has always been a ratings hit,” an inside source explained at the time.

With Leakes’ departure from RHOA, the network needed another cast member to step up. Whitfield, however, didn’t come without a price and even negotiated an increase in her pay in subsequent seasons.

“At the height of Shereé’s four seasons, she was making around $350,000,” the source told the outlet. “Producers initially offered $100,000, and Shereé balked at the insulting offer. Finally, the contract was signed for $250,000, with an option to do another season at a higher salary.”

In addition to Whitfield, WetPaint is reporting that Parks and Burruss also saw an increase in pay during Season 8. Burruss reportedly earned around $800,000 for the season while Parks was getting paid a little over $750,000. Of course, Parks also makes money in her law career, so there’s no telling how much she actually makes in a given year.

Despite making what many people would consider a massive amount of money, Parks complained about her salary. During one episode in Season 8, the reality star told Burruss that her financial status was complicated by the fact that her husband, Apollo Nida, was experiencing problems with the law.

“I got two kids in private school. I paid my husband’s legal bills,” she told her co-star. “It is about money when I’m taking money out of my kid’s mouth to do something that their dad didn’t want to do for them, because if he was really interested in seeing them, when he was hanging out in the clubs with your husband, he would have been at home being a dad, right?”

Fortunately for Parks, Bravo upped her salary significantly for the current season. Instead of making $750,000 per year, the RHOA star is now pulling down well over a million dollars a year. Whether this is enough to put her kids through private school and pay her husband’s legal bills is another matter.

New episodes of the RHOA air Sunday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]